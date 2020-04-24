Dusty Rhodes Park in Ocean Beach Reopens With Limitations

by Bob Edwards

Earlier this week an OB RAG article noted that some San Diego City parks are starting to reopen with activity and physical distancing rules in place.

This reporter checked out Dusty Rhodes Park on Thursday, April 23 and took the accompanying photos.

Parking lots remain closed except for maintenance and other official vehicles. (All photos by Bob Edwards)

Monkey bars and other playground equipment remain off limit to our little ones.

The bathrooms are clean and open with fresh trash can liners and supplies. A recheck this morning (Friday, April 24) showed a worker hosing down the restroom and removing trash. Thanks city workers!

A sign on the dog park area details the current park rules.

Apparently not everyone is reading the signs, though.