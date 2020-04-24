Dusty Rhodes Park in Ocean Beach Reopens With Limitations

by Bob Edwards
Earlier this week an OB RAG article noted that some San Diego City parks are starting to reopen with activity and physical distancing rules in place.
This reporter checked out Dusty Rhodes Park on Thursday, April 23 and took the accompanying photos.
Parking lots remain closed except for maintenance and other official vehicles. (All photos by Bob Edwards)
Monkey bars and other playground equipment remain off limit to our little ones.
The bathrooms are clean and open with fresh trash can liners and supplies. A recheck this morning (Friday, April 24) showed a worker hosing down the restroom and removing trash. Thanks city workers!
A sign on the dog park area details the current park rules.
Apparently not everyone is reading the signs, though.
City set up a tent Wednesday and personally came up to park goers with dogs and said the Big Dog Park was open. I was told at noon that day. By evening , small dog park was being used as well. I can read. Things change.
sounds as if you’re able to listen effectively, as well. my kudos and thanks for update.
when dogs are off-leash, it facilitates social distancing by their owners. duh. i mean with all due deference and respect…
It seems that the open parks have parking off-limits. The vague idea is that this will support the local communities, which quickly turns into blocks-wide parking lots themselves. Has anyone seen a politician in any of the open parks? Just wondering.
i haven’t seen a lot of politicians at dog beach. once i saw a guy who took photos of dogs, but i guess that’s different. i assume the politicos pretty much keep to themselves. at a safe distance, hopefully. but to speak in favor of the local administration, for once, i would add that most people in chula vista and lakeside and elsewhere have found local alternatives. ob would be a lot more packed despite the inconvenience to local car owners.