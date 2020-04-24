Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant as Deterrent to Coronavirus

Your President just suggested that injecting a person with disinfectant could treat the coronavirus.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Trump said during his coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, April 23. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

The question, which Trump offered unprompted, immediately spurred doctors, lawmakers and the makers of Lysol to respond with incredulity and warnings against injecting or otherwise ingesting disinfectants, which are highly toxic. Washington Post

Meanwhile … Protesters Lay “Body Bags” outside Trump Hotel in DC

Protesters vented their anger at President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response Thursday in front of his Washington, D.C. hotel, piling up mock body bags outside the property.

The protest was organized by a progressive alliance called the Center for Popular Democracy Action, designed to contrast with the anti-lockdown demonstrations that have taken place in multiple states which have won the support of the president, according to DCist.

Demonstrators in the “People’s Motorcade” drove to the Trump International Hotel Thursday afternoon, stopping to drop off the mock body bags that were filled with paper. Organizer Jennifer Flynn Walker told DCist, “We needed to do something to show that most of the country believes in science, thinks that Trump is failing.”

She said, “We really do see that tens of thousands of people dying from COVID is a direct result of his failure as a leader.” …

On Thursday, during a White House coronavirus task force briefing, the president appeared to suggest that patients could be injected with disinfectant to kill the virus.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow noted Thursday’s protests on her show, reading out some of the signs on the cars as they processed past the hotel such as: “Trump lies, people die.”

Maddow said that the nationwide death toll would likely pass 50,000 this weekend, but added, “I don’t know if the president knows that. And so the people who are mad at the president about this response, people are starting to pile up body bags in front of his hotel, because maybe that at least might capture his attention, maybe that will let him know that the real body count is.” Newsweek

Jennifer Walker, the organizer, said demonstrators wanted to counteract messages sent by protestors around the country who have defied social distancing orders and other measures intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The “body bags” were fashioned from plastic garbage bags filled with paper, she said.

Flynn Walker said Trump has sown “chaos and division,” and has not provided states with adequate safety equipment for healthcare workers.

Trump has claimed that supplies of ventilators and surgical masks have met “essential needs.” The American Hospital Association, a national organization representing hospitals, and other medical groups have repeatedly raised alarm about supply shortages.

A motorcade of dozens of cars also assembled in front of Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown D.C. around 4 p.m. The procession traveled a short distance to the hotel as demonstrators protested from their cars. DCist