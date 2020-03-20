Reader Rant: Keep San Diego’s Parks Open – They’re Essential

By La Mesa Reader

This morning, with my bicycle in the back, I drove up to my favorite place to bike to take a much needed break from being cooped up inside during this Coronavirus Shut-Down. As I approached the gate to Lake Murray, immediately I could see the gate was closed and a small sign announced something I’m sure about having to close the park as it wasn’t essential.

Now I know Lake Murray isn’t in Ocean Beach or Point Loma and I know I don’t live out at the coast. But I read the OBRag almost daily and thought its readers might be interested in these thoughts. I’m sure there’s plenty of parks in OB and Point Loma.

Finding the gate closed and locked kind of pissed me off – I need my exercise as an older person – and I have to mightily disagree with the notion and government policy of closing parks during the shut-down.

Parks are essential services! Let me repeat this. Parks are essential services.

We need parks – especially right now. Parks provide necessary but intangible services to humans. For one thing, they help humans relieve stress. And don’t we need that now – especially right now.

While in the parks, we can practice proper social-distancing.

So, not only are they places where we can go exercise – and BTW – exercise for us older citizens is a necessary – nah, essential thing in our lives; for me, exercise is a life-saver – parks help us to get through the stress we find ourselves in during normal times. Now with the anxiety that we all feel, we need to get rid of the stress build-up all that much more.

Government needs to understand this. The people at the top who think that parks are not essential need to re-examine these directives and policies. Okay, during this California shut-down, essential services are required to stay open. My wife works at one of those – fortunately, however – unlike most of her colleague – she is able to work from home due to the nature of the type of work she does.

As with other essential jobs and sites, the managers and bosses who run government need to understand parks are essential and open the parks back up.

I checked some points made by the National Recreation and Park and Association and here are some reasons that make parks essential (some of them reflect my points):

Parks and recreation programs produce a significant portion of operating costs from revenue generated from fees and charges

Parks are the places that people go to get healthy and stay fit.

Parks and recreation programs and services contribute to the health of children, youth, adults, and seniors.

According to studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, creating, improving and promoting places to be physically active can improve individual and community health and result in a 25 percent increase of residents who exercise at least three times per week.

A study by Penn State University showed significant correlations to reductions in stress, lowered blood pressure, and perceived physical health to the length of stay in visits to parks.

Parks improve the quality of the air we breathe and provide a place for children and families to connect with nature and recreate outdoors together.

Parks are a tangible reflection of the quality of life in a community. They provide identity for citizens and are a major factor in the perception of quality of life in a given community. Parks and recreation services are often cited as one of the most important factors in surveys of how livable communities are.

Parks provide gathering places for families and social groups, as well as for individuals of all ages and economic status, regardless of their ability to pay for access.

Parks and recreation programs provide places for health and well-being that are accessible by persons of all ages and abilities, especially to those with disabilities.

In a 2007 survey of Fairfax County, VA, residents of 8 of 10 households rated a quality park system either very important or extremely important to their quality of life.

Research by the Project on Human Development in Chicago Neighborhoods indicates that community involvement in neighborhood parks is associated with lower levels of crime and vandalism

Access to parks and recreation opportunities has been strongly linked to reductions in crime and to reduced juvenile delinquency.

Parks have a value to communities that transcend the amount of dollars invested or the revenues gained from fees. Parks provide a sense of public pride and cohesion to every community.