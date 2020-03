First Day of Spring 2020 in Ocean Beach

It’s the very first day of Spring 2020 in Ocean Beach.

One would never know it. Empty streets. Plenty of parking on Newport. Shops closed. No one on the beach under “blue” skies. The Pier Parking lot looking nearly empty.

This is our new reality.

Luckily for us, some OB Ragsters ventured out to record what they saw – and didn’t see. Bob Edwards visited the waterfront and Judith saw some beautiful flowers and blossoms.