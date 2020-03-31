Ocean Beach Planners to Hold Virtual Meeting – Wed., April 1

In an historic first, the Ocean Beach Planning Board will meet this Wednesday via Zoom, which means they’ll have a virtual meeting over the internet. And anyone who wishes can observe and participate – see the information about how to be included either on the official agenda, posted below, or just before the agenda. But this is a first – created by the COVID-19 crisis (and unless the Board has practiced this method, it could be a tad bumpy – but fun! Check it out!)

The meeting will begin at 6 pm Wednesday, April 1 (… and no, this is not an April First joke). Usually the Board meets in the community room at the OB Rec Center.

Most of the agenda has to with the Board’s recent election, appointments to the Board and the election of the new Executive Board. The volunteer panel of community planners will certify the March election results, consider appointing veteran Jane Gawronski to the vacant District 2 seat, and likewise, the same with Derek Dudek who is seeking appointment to the vacant District 1 seat. Finally, the Board will elect their Executive Board, which includes the Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary and Treasurer.

Info on How to Connect to the Meeting Via Zoom

This meeting will be held electronically via Zoom. The link to access the meeting will be found below. If you have not installed zoom on your computer prior to joining the meeting you will see prompts to do so. If it asks you to enter the meeting ID please enter the meeting ID : Meeting ID: 797 532 469

Join Zoom Meeting: httPs://zoom.us/j/797532469

Official Agenda