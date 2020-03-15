Gov. Newsom Calls for Closure of All Bars, Clubs, Wineries and Brewpubs

From LA Times:

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday significantly ramped up California’s response to the coronavirus, calling for the closure of all bars, nightclubs, wineries and brewpubs, and urging people 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions to stay indoors in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.

The governor also called on much greater social distancing measures for restaurants. They will be directed to reduce their occupancy by roughly half and ensure that tables are at least six feet apart, he said.

“We recognize that social isolation for millions of Californians is anxiety inducing but we recognize what all the science bears out and .. we need to meet this moment head-on and lean in,” Newsom said.

The governor said the request of older Californians was made in hopes of limiting their exposure to the virus, given that health officials have pointed out higher dangers for those who are older. “We are prioritizing their safety,” he said.

California had recorded 335 cases of the virus as of Sunday, a 14% increase from the day before, Newsom said. The state also reported six deaths, with the sixth taking place in San Mateo County, where 32 cases have been recorded, the county said. …

As coronavirus continued its spread in both California and throughout the nation, officials urged residents to dramatically restrict their interaction in hopes of slowing the virus’ march through communities. …

The government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that Americans needed to step up individual and community efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus — including being much more diligent about social distancing.

“I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Fauci applauded measures taken so far to limit the spread of the virus but said even everyday steps that many people considered drastic were insufficient.

“If you are in an area where there is clearer community spread, you have to be much, much more intense about how you do that,” he said. “When you think you are doing too much, you are probably doing enough, or not enough.” …

The LAPD said on Twitter that there is no food shortage and stores will restock.

“The water supply is clean & safe to drink, so there’s no need to buy water in bulk,” the department said.

The warnings came as grocery stores announced changes to deal with the throngs of shoppers that descended on retail outlets in recent days.

Ralphs said it is stepping up cleanings and working with suppliers to replenish high-demand products. Its store hours have been curtailed to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. so employees have more time to restock.

Albertsons, which operates the grocery chains Vons, Pavilions and Safeway, said it is taking similar steps. Whole Foods said that it is suspending food sampling and demonstrations and modifying store operations to accommodate additional deep cleanings.