Should People Still Go Out to Ocean Beach Bars and Restaurants During This Coronavirus Era?

As everything closes down during this coronavirus era – from the OB and other farmers markets, to concerts, mass meetings, schools, religious centers, to the County’s prohibition of large gatherings – it’s time to ask the question: should people still go out to bars and restaurants? Especially in Ocean Beach – where they are very popular.

Some restaurant groups here in San Diego have already temporarily shuttered their kitchens and doors. And some law makers are asking folks – especially those 40 or under – to stop going out to these places right now. For instance, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is asking people to stop in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in New York, adding that anything closer than six feet to another human is “too close.”

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, the city Health Officer has issued an order last Friday that forces the closure of bars and nightclubs with official maximum occupant loads of 100 people or more. Others are urging people to “keep calm and ‘carry out'” their food from restaurants. There is some concern that people will now avoid the larger venues and go to more tighter, more crowded bars and eateries, potentially compounding the risks.

Many restaurants are already suffering from a 50% loss of customers – whereas others are experiencing crowds.

We don’t have the answers. But at least we’re asking the question. What do you think?