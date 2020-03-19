Bry’s Lead Expands to 444 Votes Over Sherman for Second Slot in Vote for San Diego Mayor

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / March 19, 2020

Barbara Bry widened her lead over Scott Sherman on Wednesday, March 18 for the second slot In a November runoff for San Diego mayor.

Bry’s lead Increased from 169 votes to 444 votes when the county Registrar of Voters added more late-arriving ballots to the candidate totals. Bry seems likely to keep the second slot, based on how the ballots have trended since the primary.

The candidate who secures the second slot In the runoff will face Assembly-man Todd Gloria, who took to 444 votes over Sherman. Sherman are both on the City Council.

Bry trailed Sherman by 3.063 votes the morning after the primary, but gained on him in each nightly update. The lead dropped from 3,063 to 2,140 on March 5, then to 2,019 on March 6. On Monday night, Bry pulled ahead by nine votes, increased that to 169 on Tuesday and to 444 on Wednesday.

There are still 25,000 late-arriving countywide ballots left to be counted. Just over 7 percent of the 350,000 that were remaining the morning after the primary.

It Is not known how many of the 25,000 are from city voters. The registrar said the next update would come at 5 p.m. today “or later.”

If the margin Is particularly small, either side might request a recount. Bry and Gloria are Democrats and Sherman is a Republican.

DAVID GARRICK • U-T