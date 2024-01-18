San Diego Poised to Gut Historic Protection Rules to Give Developers Even More Leeway to Make Their Profits

There will probably come a time in the city of San Diego’s future (if it survives 2024 and sea-level rise) when historians, architects and residents of good-will will try to understand what happened to the city’s soul.

They’ll ponder why the city destroyed its historic buildings and neighborhoods and will look at this moment, in the middle of the century’s second decade, as a game-changer, for it will be known that in the name of “reforms” the city government decided to gut historic protection rules so developers could have even a wider landscape and latitude from which to make their obscene profits.

Here’s David Garrick at the U-T in the latest:

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / Jan. 14, 2024

The first comprehensive review in many years comes as some neighborhoods look at such protections as a new line of defense against high-rise housing

San Diego’s rules protecting historic homes and buildings, often criticized for preventing ambitious housing projects, might soon become less strict and more developer-friendly. City officials are launching the first comprehensive update of the rules in more than a decade, contending the rules scare off developers who see them as obstacles that delay projects and make them more expensive.

But critics say city officials might have another motive: stopping community groups in neighborhoods frustrated by dense new housing projects from using historic protections as a possible new line of defense. Advocates for historic preservation say they’re concerned the city’s new initiative could gut local protections. And they say criticism of San Diego’s rules is based primarily on misperceptions that they are stricter and more bureaucratic than those of other cities.

Preservation advocates also say some neighborhood groups that think the rules can be used as a weapon against development are exaggerating and distorting how powerful the rules are.

The initiative, which city officials will launch this winter with neighborhood meetings to gather public feedback, comes at a pivotal time.

Development in San Diego has shifted away from tract homes on open land toward high-rises and mid-rises in older neighborhoods — areas that have many more potentially historic buildings that can potentially thwart projects. And because so much of San Diego was built in the 1970s and 1980s, many more homes and buildings are reaching the 45-year-old threshold that makes them subject to the city’s rules for historic evaluations.

In addition, city efforts to streamline housing approvals in recent years have allowed developers to break ground with no public hearings and minimal red tape, which makes historical evaluations a more conspicuous hurdle than they were when many other reviews and approvals were necessary.

