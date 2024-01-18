Peace Vigil for Palestine at Entrance to Ocean Beach by CodePink and San Diego Vets — Sat., January 20

Join CODEPINK SD and San Diego Veterans every Saturday at 12:00 pm on the plaza corner of Sunset Cliffs Blvd. and W. Point Loma Blvd., entry to Ocean Beach, San Diego for a Peace Vigil for Palestine.

And join them this Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.

It’s at the entrance to Ocean Beach, at the intersection of Sunset Cliffs Blvd and W Point Loma Blvd in OB.

Organizers are asking people to wear pink and bring a peace-related poster if you have one!

For more information: https://www.codepink.org/sd120 and here