Peace Vigil for Palestine at Entrance to Ocean Beach by CodePink and San Diego Vets — Sat., January 20

Join CODEPINK SD and San Diego Veterans every Saturday at 12:00 pm on the plaza corner of Sunset Cliffs Blvd. and W. Point Loma Blvd., entry to Ocean Beach, San Diego for a Peace Vigil for Palestine.
And join them this Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.
It’s at the entrance to Ocean Beach, at the intersection of Sunset Cliffs Blvd and W Point Loma Blvd in OB.
Organizers are asking people to wear pink and bring a peace-related poster if you have one!
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/sd120 and here
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
Today I watched a YouTube clip of IDF soldiers who recorded themselves dancing in the wreckage they caused, playing with the toys of children they killed, making fun of the grief they caused Palestinians who so far have survived but lost family members, homes, businesses. I’ve seen pictures of dead dead and bloody dismembered Palestinians (we all probably all have at this point), grieving parents, children, more inhumanity than I ever knew was possible. I’ve lost some long time Jewish friends since October 7 due to their way of handling the explosion of anti-Semitism. 1. One is now carrying a concealed weapon she doesn’t have the permit for 2. Another friend threw hot coffee in a young women’s face simply because of overhearing her (the young women) say some unflattering things about Israel (Not sure of the details where this took place), 3. A long time friend since high school (we are now both 62) kicked someone down a flight of stairs and is likely going to be dong some time. I’ve also lost some non Jewish friends simply because I have sympathy my Jewish friends who inflicted violence on others.
So with all that said, I know the horrible atrocities Israel is committing and how even some people here in The States who consider themselves “Zionists” are supporting Israel actions.
SO, here is some food for thought. Both sides share some guilt. Anyone who says otherwise is not to be taken seriously.
Something to read. There IS in fact two sides:https://time.com/6323178/antisemitism-israel-gaza-attack-essay/
Granted Israel has committed more death and destructions but it’s good to understand why rather than just say “Israel is a Zionist state that hates Muslims”.