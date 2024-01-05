Police Close Dirt Lot Off West Pt Loma Blvd. in Ocean Beach

Due to a request from the San Diego Police Department, the City has closed a dirt parking lot next to Robb Field in Ocean Beach.

The parking lot in question is west of the western-most baseball diamond at Robb Field. The usual entrance to this lot is a driveway off of West Pt Loma Blvd., right next to the old pump station west of Bacon St. That entrance is gated with temporary fencing.

There are numerous paper signs posted around the lot indicating indefinite closure.

A few people have managed to sneak around between the baseball diamond and the river trail/jetty with their vehicles. There were three vehicles there the afternoon the Rag visited the site. There was also a tent with several people camped out.

There are “newer” signs stating no camping along the river trail.

The Rag called the number on the paper sign which was for the Robb Field rec center. The person who answered the phone said that the lot was closed per SDPD request. She said it was probably because of camping and abandoned vehicles. She had no idea when the lot will reopen.

(hat tip to Tyler Brand)