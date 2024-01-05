Point Loma Lighthouse Closed for Restoration, January 8–18

The Old Point Loma Lighthouse at Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma will be closed temporarily this month for restoration work, officials said.

Renovations will take place Jan. 8-18. Interior work will include painting and minor repairs aimed at protecting the masonry walls from the damp coastal environment, according to National Park Service officials.

“This restoration effort is part of our commitment to preserving our national treasures, and we appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation during this brief closure,” said Amanda Gossard, visitor services program manager.

The Old Point Loma Lighthouse, built in 1855, is an icon of local history and gives visitors a glimpse into the life of a lighthouse keeper.

Though the lighthouse will be closed, Cabrillo National Monument will remain open to the public during the project. The park’s Visitor Center has been closed since September for rehabilitation work and is scheduled to reopen in mid-January.

For more information about Cabrillo National Monument, visit nps.gov/cabr or call (619) 523-4285.

Pt Loma OB Monthly / City News Service