While COVID-19 Ticks Up, the Flu Ramps Up in San Diego and Nation; Point Loma Wastewater Coronavirus Doubles Over Last Week

As virulence rises, medical providers across the nation have gradually begun to tighten their procedures, cutting back on visitation of hospitalized patients and increasingly requiring masks, according to a recent report from the Associated Press.

More U.S. hospitals are requiring masks and limiting visitors as health officials face an expected but still nasty post-holiday spike in flu, COVID-19 and other illnesses.

While many experts say this season likely won’t prove to be as deadly as some other recent winters, it still could mean hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and many thousands of deaths across the country.

New York City last week instituted a mask mandate for the city’s 11 public hospitals. Similar measures were ordered last week at some hospitals in Los Angeles and Massachusetts. Some hospitals reinstated masking rules for employees months ago, in anticipation of a seasonal rush of sick people.

While locally …

Scripps Health resumed requirements for masking in all of its clinical areas Thursday (Jan.4), taking enhanced precautions as the high season for respiratory illness arrives.

On Wednesday, Scripps management notified all employees and medical staff that medical-grade masks would once again be mandatory in all clinical areas. That means all patients, medical providers and visitors will need to use face coverings in patient rooms and exam rooms and any time that someone is “providing or receiving direct patient care within 6 feet of another.” This 6-foot rule means masking up when getting an X-ray, having blood drawn, or riding in a vehicle together during medical transport.

Wastewater data, the best early warning system that the scientific community has come up with to track how much coronavirus is actually circulating in the larger community, shows the kind of hockey-stick curve that indicates significant activity. Data for the Point Loma wastewater plant sampled on Dec. 27 estimated the presence of 27 million copies of coronavirus genetic code, more than double the 11 million detected just seven days earlier.

The county’s lastest weekly respiratory virus tracking report, released Thursday morning, shows that as far as COVID-19 is concerned, things aren’t quite as bad as they were this time last year. Last week, 1,574 positive COVID-19 tests were reported compared to 5,572 during the same week last year. The flu, though, is starting to significantly ramp up, following normal winter patterns after an early arrival last season.

The number of patients with respiratory symptoms severe enough to end up checking into a local hospital are also on the rise. More than 300 were said to be hospitalized by the flu or COVID-19 last week, double the number in early November.