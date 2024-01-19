Point Loma and Ocean Beach Area Has Lowest Rating of Road Quality in New Survey of City Streets

By David Garrick / Pt Loma – OB Monthly / Jan.17, 2024

A comprehensive new survey indicates the quality of San Diego’s streets has dropped sharply since a similar survey in 2016, with the City Council district that includes Point Loma and Ocean Beach recording the region’s lowest rating.

The new survey drops the overall pavement rating for San Diego’s streets from a score of 71, which placed them near the bottom of the “satisfactory” category, to the middle of the “fair” category with a score of 63. They now rank well below streets in comparable cities such as San Francisco, San Jose and Phoenix.

Many roads in San Diego’s 2,800-mile network of streets, especially larger ones that carry more vehicles, are rated much lower. More than a third are rated “poor,” “very poor,” “serious” or “failed.”

Pavement quality across San Diego’s nine council districts now ranges from 57 in District 2 — which includes Point Loma, Ocean Beach and Clairemont — to 69 in District 5, including Rancho Peñasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual. All the other districts got scores between 61 and 67.

The biggest drops since the previous survey were in District 1 — including La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Carmel Valley — which fell from 75 to 65, and District 6, which includes University City, Kearny Mesa and Mira Mesa and fell from 74 to 62. The smallest drop — from 70 to 69 — was in District 5.

The Pt Loma-OB Monthly is a publication of the San Diego Union-Tribune.