January 2024 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings January 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

January 6th Saturday 10 am – 12:30 pm Neighborhood Beautification and Donation Drive Event by Black Panther Party of San Diego Join us and volunteers as we go into neighborhoods to remove any trash or hazardous waste from the area. You can also stop by to donate to our Border Supply Campaign! Sites along the border wall are facing an influx ofpeople needing aid and harsh winter conditions. We will be collecting supplies at our booth during the clean up. All Power to the People! More info: https://www.facebook.com/sandiegoblackpantherparty

January 6th Saturday 9:30 am – 11:30 am Alta Vista Gardens Pond Maintenance Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Alta Vista Botanical Gardens Please join fellow NCCCA volunteers in maintaining the beautiful Pond Garden at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens. The NCCCA is part of the Adopt-a-Garden program and our volunteers meet monthly to clip, trim, plant and maintain a chosen garden within the Gardens. Please bring garden gloves and hedge clippers if you have them. Let’s commune with nature and familiar faces in one of the most beautiful places in Vista. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3476038619379154 Also check out NCCCA videos of their past speakers at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjWvcjue2TR0e3m7AKcKNDw/videos

January 6th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm Care Kit Packaging Party Event by San Diego River Park Foundation 4891 Pacific Highway #10 San Diego 92110 Please park in a space parked “SDRPF” or on the street. This year, our community collected over 2,000 pairs of socks during our annual sock drive! We are looking for volunteers to help package these socks and other supplies into ready-to-go kits that our staff and volunteers can hand out along the river to folks experiencing homelessness. Our recent survey showed an alarming number of people living in the riverbed. A total of 375 people were found in the area we surveyed. Sadly, most won’t accept housing and other services from public agencies when initially offered. Care packages can be a way to build a relationship and provide much needed items such as socks and toiletries. Socks are the number one item requested. Over time, trust can build and people will begin to accept housing and other offered services. More info: https://sandiegoriver.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=882734

January 10 Wednesday 6 pm Rally for Cannabis Equity at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, San Diego Americans for Safe Access, a cannabis patient advocacy group along with San Diego Diversity Cannabis Group invites you to demand Mayor Todd Gloria get behind more cannabis collectives into the city of San Diego.

January 12th Friday 8 am to 10 am Wandering the King Tides at Kendall-Frost Marsh Event by San Diego Audubon Kendall-Frost Marsh 2055 Pacific Beach Dr San Diego 92109 Join us for an overview of sea level rise, the birds that rely on disappearing marsh habitat and tools for documenting and reporting King Tides. More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=777009317789772&set=a.363894265767948

January 13th Saturday 10 am – 12 pm Volunteer Fair: Preparing for 2024 Elections Event by League of Women Voters Serra Mesa – Kearny Mesa Branch Library 9005 Aero Drive San Diego 92123 Meeting with LWV Voter Empowerment leaders to prepare for 2024 Primary and general election. 2024 is an important election year, and The League of Women Voters is getting ready! This will be a chance to gather, meet one another, and have some social time, as well as learn more about LWV election-related volunteer activities. Coffee and snacks will be served. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-fair-preparing-for-2024-elections-registration-759963901487?aff=flyer&fbclid=IwAR2OurxKBKfXiCWvenQj8W8I9m2NXBoNDUTfh2i8MbUNGd3IjCyspNL3eAs

January 13th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104 Will also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting.

January 15th Monday The 36th Annual All Peoples Celebration Event by Alliance San Diego Balboa Park Activity Center 2145 Park Blvd, San Diego 92101 We uphold the universal truth that each person is born with inherent dignity. This means that dignity is neither earned nor granted, it is present at our first breath. Movements for change are fighting for recognition of our dignity and the ability to exercise our human rights. This is more than civil rights, even more than constitutional rights, this is a fight for our humanity, in its totality. In King’s “I Have a Dream” speech he stated that we need to lift ourselves from the “quicksand of racial injustice to the solid rock of human dignity.” We agree. In a few powerful words, Dr. King captures the energy and call to action of this event. Alliance San Diego invites you to practice an intentional exchange of humanity; to make a commitment to begin every conversation for change with DIGNITY, with friends and foes alike. More info: https://www.alliancesd.org/all_peoples_celebration?fbclid=IwAR1aINZzxU2DahJYHnbRoBNYQU_0Qq34sWWLUGO4UHfkoP0G8axeyKVjZlE

January 20th Saturday 10 am – 12:30 pm Olivewood Open Garden & Public Tour Event by Olive Wood Gardens & Learning Center 2525 N Avenue National City 91950 Join us for our monthly on the third Saturday of every month. Public tours start at 10:15 AM & 11:15 AM, and guests are free to enjoy the garden and invited to learn more about our programs. No registration required. More info: https://www.olivewoodgardens.org/events/open-gardens-9/

January 20th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm San Diego FixIt Clinic Event by San Diego FixIt Clinic, ChulaVista Sustainability Covenant Living at Mount Miguel 9301 San Carlos St, Spring Valley 91977 Bring your broken, non-working items—electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, and more—for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance to help you take apart and troubleshoot your item. Even if we can’t fix it, you’ll learn more about how it was made and how it works. This is a fun event for the whole family, so bring your kids! We are expanding rapidly and will be hosting events all over San Diego County. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/736884681193126

January 21st Sunday 1 pm – 3 pm On the third Sunday of every month, our Street Dog Coalition San Diego team offers free veterinary care for pets of the homeless and near-homeless. Basic medical care includes exams, vaccinations, parasite control, spay/neuter vouchers etc. Dogs and cats welcome San Diego Clinic Father Joe’s Villages 1501 Imperial Avenue San Diego 92101 More info and guidelines: https://www.thestreetdogcoalition.org/clinics-and-events/san-diego-father-joes-villages-ryerw-cd572

January 25th Thursday 7:15 – 9:30 pm RiverBlue Screen Filming Event by I Love A Clean Warren Auditorium at the University of San Diego, 5998 Alcala Park San Diego 92110 Join us for a journey around the world’s most polluted rivers, as we take a deep dive into the global fashion industry, in our screening of the documentary film RiverBlue The film screening will be hosted in the Warren Auditorium at the University of San Diego, and a Q&A session with a panel of local sustainability experts will follow the conclusion of the film. The film screening begins our two-part ‘World without Water: Solution to Pollution’ event series. Register to receive your free ticket and event details! Thank you to Think Blue San Diego for sponsoring this event. More info: https://cleansd.org/event/riverblue-film-screening/

January 27th Saturday 10 am -11 am Green Living Tour Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation 137 N El Camino Real, Encinitas 92024 The Green Living Tour is a bimonthly, one-hour tour at our home base in Encinitas that showcases sustainability in action. On the tour, our knowledgeable Eco Team docents walk you through our worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more simple DIY, climate-friendly solutions. Find inspiration for your at-home sustainability projects, learn more about Solana Center and our programs, and meet other eco-stewards in your neighborhood! $5 More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/january-green-living-tour/

January 30th Tuesday 6 pm We Are All Plastic People film screening Event by Oceana in Southern California Helix Brewing Co. 8101 Commercial Street La Mesa Did you know that plastic has been found everywhere from the deepest part of the ocean and remote mountain ranges to our bodies – even in our lungs and blood? Join us for a free screening of the new documentary “We’re All Plastic People Now,” by Emmy award-winning filmmaker Rory Fielding. The film asks the pertinent question: how much evidence do we need before we decide to take action? More info and to register: https://act.oceana.org/page/138832/petition/1?mode=DEMO&fbclid=IwAR0v02cU7sD2dDw-IDfxu45Efh33-6ecZ5SnPirK_ALA3_yMPZ3AbzCXK4k

January 31st.Wednesday 6 pm – 7 pm Pulling Back the Lid on Recycling Webinar Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation Confused about what can and cannot be recycled? Join us for this 1-hour webinar that dives into the basics of recycling at home and why it’s important to recycle properly. Studies have shown that while 80% of people think recycling is important, only about 30% of recyclable household items are actually getting recycled. The first step in closing this gap is to understand what goes where! In this webinar, we will cover: The importance of recycling paper, plastics, cans, and organics. Basic recycling practices for single- and multi-family dwellings. Background on how recycling works and how new products are created. Ways to reduce your waste before disposal More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/pulling-back-the-lid-on-recycling-webinar/

It’s a new year and groups are slow to get out their events, but go to our get involved tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html to get the links to their websites and check out the great things they have accomplished in 2023. Even though the times seem bleak there are many wonderful groups out there doing great things and trying to make a difference. They can all use more help and by volunteering with them or supporting them in various ways it can lift your spirits.

Ongoing:

For updates on Friendship Park, a place where families and friends unite, transcending borders. Let’s make Friendship Park a park, not a prison, and stop the construction of 30-foot walls through the park. More info: https://www.facebook.com/FofPark

For Border Angels monthly caravans of Love and Water Drops More info: https://www.facebook.com/BorderAngels

Sources on specific issues

For updates to the crisis in Israel-Palestine we recommend Jewish Voice for Peace. https://www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/?fbclid=IwAR0S6aBaV3xY3cT_Jv7bDyp8is_W4sLfyHmSMgC8ezsSYqN143U1wWbDEYw

local chapter Jewish Voice for Peace https://www.jvpsandiego.org/

Peace:

Peace San Diego https://www.facebook.com/groups/532891820150320

The Friends Committee on National Legislation, FCNL Education Fund, and Friends Place on Capitol Hill are national nonprofit, nonpartisan Quaker organizations working collectively to advance peace, justice, and environmental stewardship. https://www.fcnl.org/

Peace Resource Center https://www.facebook.com/prcsd

Women: North County San Diego Womxns March https://www.ncsdwm.org or https://www.facebook.com/NCSDWM

Communities of concern: see our list of social justice groups on “get involved page” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

Climate change and sustainability: San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

Conservation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/628077454320143/?multi_permalinks=1794400711021139%2C1793315731129637%2C1792126031248607%2C1792229947904882¬if_id=1698357443580966¬if_t=group_activity&ref=notif