Neighbors for a Better San Diego Responds to Mayor Gloria’s State of the City Address

Neighbors For A Better San Diego offers the following response to Mayor Todd Gloria’s “State of the City” Address:

While we agree that building more housing – especially more truly affordable housing – must be top priority, the facts confirm that Mayor Gloria’s administration has failed to make any significant progress towards that goal.

The city’s ‘Bonus ADU’ ordinance was not designed to create “middle-class housing”. To the contrary, it was promoted as an incentive that promised more affordable housing by allowing developers to build apartment complexes in the backyards of single-family homes.

But the Mayor sits silently while those builders game the system and reap financial rewards for building small, one-bedroom apartments that rent for more than $2570 per month. This is the same rent the Mayor quoted for a typical one-bedroom apartment in San Diego, and it’s neither “affordable” nor “middle class housing.”

Also, the Mayor’s office has not — and cannot — rebut the city’s own data showing that not one very-low or low-income ADU has been built under the its “Bonus ADU” program.

We also note that the Mayor’s ‘Housing Action Plan’ lacks the framework needed to increase our supply of truly affordable housing.

Worse, it contradicts the Mayor’s supposed commitment to “equity and inclusion” by allowing developers to build the required Complete Communities affordable units ‘off-site,’ in lower resource neighborhoods than the primary development.

Community leaders and activists join Neighbors For A Better San Diego in vigorously rejecting this giveaway to the building industry and its creation of “separate and unequal” low-income housing.

Regarding the City’s $5 billion infrastructure deficit, the Mayor’s policies have in fact worsened that massive deficit.

Allowing the building industry to avoid paying Development Impact Fees for market- and near-market rate housing increases that massive deficit, deprives neighborhoods of the street and road repairs they desperately need, and leaves them without the schools, parks, and water/sewage infrastructure required for livable neighborhoods.

And it does nothing to increase our supply of transitional, very-low and low-income housing.