Geneviéve Jones-Wright Enters Mayoral Race Against Incumbent Todd Gloria

AOL / Dec. 6, 2023

Geneviéve Jones-Wright, a former San Diego public defender and proclaimed advocate for justice and social equality, has officially launched her bid for the 2024 mayoral seat against incumbent Todd Gloria.

With her nomination papers pulled, Wright so far is projected to go against eleven other candidates in the March 2024 mayoral race.

A San Diego native and previous runner up in the San Diego District Attorney race in 2018, Jones-Wright served as a public defender within the county for 13 years.

After her run for District-Attorney, Jones-Wright left the field to become a ‘social entrepreneur,’ which led to her becoming the co-founder of an impact litigation non-profit called Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance (MoGo).