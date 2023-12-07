Historic Irony: While We Commemorate Dec. 7th Pearl Harbor Day, Trump Insults All Those Americans Who Fought Against Fascism During WWII

Today, December 7th, we commemorate Pearl Harbor Day, 82 years ago – the day the US entered World War II and fought against the Empire of Japan and the German fascists.

While my mother lived in San Diego during World War II, both her husband – my father – and her brother were in the US military fighting Japan, along with millions of other Americans fighting the Hitler Nazis and the Fascists of Italy. My uncle never made it back – having been wounded during the Battle of Corregidor and captured as a POW but dying on a Japanese transport ship.

Luckily for me, my father did make it back despite wounds in the battle to retake the Philippines. And I was born 7 years after Pearl Harbor.

Both have long since passed but I wonder what they would say now if they were able to listen to Trump, the GOP presidential front-runner for 2024.

Trump is clearly espousing a type of fascism for America if he is re-elected. Everyday almost, he says something right out of the playbook of authoritarianism.

Imprison his enemies, erect concentration camps for migrants — and dissidents, shut down dis-loyal media like MSNBC, throw the Constitution in the round file, round-up generals who displeased him and execute them, use the military and violence to control the masses who resist. Dismiss the Civil Service and install thousands of his minions who follow him. The list is endless –

And we need to take Trump at his word. And take him literally.

Trump truly wants to have a dictatorship and take over our country — which would incite a second civil war and deadly strife, no doubt. And in doing this, among many other things, he deeply insults every American who fought in World War II – and all the civilians at home who made sacrifices. It is indeed an historic irony that we find ourselves in this situation.

Both my parents were life-long Republicans — but they believed in fair play, fair elections, democracy and the rule of law. If they were around today, they would be horrified by what Trump is saying.

They might ask, ‘Why did we fight in the war if years later, a politician would want to bring the very system we fought against – and died for – to our country?’

They wouldn’t have it, let me tell you. They wouldn’t take Trump’s insults lightly. They wouldn’t stand for it and would do everything in their power to stop him.

Just like we must, 82 years after Pearl Harbor.