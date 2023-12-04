December 2023 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

Ongoing:

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings December 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th, Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

For updates on Friendship Park, a place where families and friends unite, transcending borders. Let’s make Friendship Park a park, not a prison, and stop the construction of 30-foot walls through the park. More info: https://www.facebook.com/FofPark

For Border Angels monthly caravans of Love and Water Drops More info: https://www.facebook.com/BorderAngels

December 5th Tuesday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Power San Diego Kickoff Event Join SanDiego350, Power San Diego, the First Unitarian Universalist Climate Justice Team, UCSD Green New Deal, Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice, and other partners. First Unitarian Universalist Church Bard Hall 298 W Arbor Dr. San Diego 92103. Come learn about why a municipal power utility that owns our poles and wires is essential to lower rates, speed regional decarbonization, and create energy democracy. We’ll talk about the mechanics of municipalization, how this approach will center union workers and protect and expand local rooftop solar, and how this is different from and complementary to San Diego Community Power.

With the highest electricity rates in the entire country, with 1 in 4 San Diego households unable to afford their utility bills, and with a utility that has used its profits to lobby against rooftop solar and climate policies, now’s the time to take control of our energy future! Speakers include Bill Powers and Dorrie Bruggemann from the Power San Diego Campaign, Adam Aron (SD350 & UCSD Green New Deal), and Yusef Miller (Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice).

At this kickoff, we will be learning about the Power San Diego initiative and how to get it on the ballot. You’ll learn how to talk about the initiative, how to collect signatures, and you’ll be able to sign up as a volunteer to petition and for other roles. We will have petition packets so you can hit the ground running and start collecting signatures on December 7th, when petitioning begins! Visit the Power San Diego website to learn more https://wearepowersandiego.com/ More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1543/?instance_id=636

December 6th Wednesday 9 am – 11 am Miramar Landfill Bus Tours Event by I Love a Clean San Diego and City of San Diego Environmental Services Department Metro Biosolids Center, 5240 Convoy St, San Diego 92111 Parking and Pickup/Dropoff Location (carpooling highly encouraged) This two (2) hour bus tour will give you a peek behind-the-scenes to find out what really happens when you dispose of waste and clear up the myth of throwing something “away”. This event is available for City of San Diego residents ONLY. As a safety precaution, long pants and close-toed shoes are REQUIRED. A signed waiver will be required at the start of the tour. This tour is not recommended for children under 12 years of age. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Learn more and find waivers: https://cleansd.org/landfill/

December 6th Wednesday 10 am – 11:30 am Tour of LEED Gold O+M Certified Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank Event by San Diego Green Building Council In 2015, the San Diego Green Building Council’s Green Assistance Program helped certify the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank as LEED Gold for O+M. The project started with a feasibility study of recommended sustainability measures which were incorporated in the building. The result was an efficient, green building! This tour will provide attendees with a close-up view of many of these measures, including an anaerobic digester, battery system, thermal storage, and much more. After the tour, SDGBC staff will introduce the upcoming GAP program to re-certify the San Diego Food Bank! $10 to $25 More info and to RSVP: https://www.sd-gbc.org/20231206_sdfb_tour

December 7th Thursday 10 am – 11 am To Buy or Not To Buy: The Dos and Don’ts of Sustainable Fashion Webinar Event by I Love a Clean San Diego Did you know the average American throws away 82 pounds of textile waste every year? Join our free webinar to learn how to make your closet more sustainable! We will cover: Textile recycling and upcycling ideas, Low waste laundry routines, How to mindfully clean out your closet, Thrift shopping tips and local secondhand store recommendations, and The environmental impacts of fast fashion Registration is required. Participants who cannot attend live are encouraged to register to receive the recording and additional resources. Thank you to the City of San Diego Environmental Services Department for sponsoring this event! More info: https://cleansd.org/event/to-buy-or-not-to-buy-the-dos-and-donts-of-sustainable-fashion-webinar/

December 7th Thursday 11 am -1 pm Easy Electrification For Your Beloved Home Webinar Event by San Diego Green Building Council It can be easy and fast to electrify your home if you choose strategies that don’t include rewiring, and particularly if you avoid a “service upgrade,” which takes months and thousands of dollars to get a new, thicker electrical wire from the utility. In fact, in most cases, it is not actually necessary to upgrade the panel since the existing one likely has the needed capacity to handle efficient right sized electrification. Using thoughtful electrification processes and cutting-edge appliances and supporting equipment, most residential electrification can be accomplished successfully with the existing 100A (100 Amp, 24 kilowatt) panel. The speakers will discuss the best practices, techniques and technologies available today to accomplish electrification without the expensive and time-consuming task of upgrading existing electrical panels. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/easy_electrification_12_7_23

December 7th Thursday 5pm -9 pm 2023 Joy Ride and Golden Gear Awards Event by The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition Casa Del Prado Balboa Park Experience the joy of the holidays with our festive Joy Ride around Balboa Park, followed by the prestigious Golden Gear Awards ceremony at Casa Del Prado! Snacks and drinks will be provided at the party! Oh, and don’t forget about our silent auction where you can win some awesome bike gear or adventures! RSVP online at sdbikecoalition.org and let’s pedal into the season together!

December 9th Saturday 9 am – 12 pm Annual Sock Drive Event by San Diego River Park Foundation Parking lot at 4891 Pacific Highway Our recent survey showed an alarming number of people living in the riverbed. A total of 375 people were found in the area we surveyed. Sadly, most won’t accept housing and other services from public agencies when initially offered.Care packages can be a way to build a relationship and provide much needed items such as socks and toiletries. Socks are the number one item requested. Over time, trust can build, and people will begin to accept housing and other offered services. Your gift of a pair of socks helps a lot. Adult warm socks or athletic socks. We also welcome other items to be put in a care package. More info: https://sandiegoriver.org/sock_drive.html

December 9th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm Introducing The People Corps Event by Black Panther Party of San Diego Malcolm X Library 5148 Market St, San Diego 92114 This organization was created as a space for community members with diverse backgrounds & abilities to build with the community in a central space. Join us for our open house to learn more about our current programs and new ways to use your skills to contribute to the future of our community. Open to the public! Stop by anytime between 10-1pm. More info: https://www.facebook.com/sandiegoblackpantherparty

December 9th 10 am – 11 am Rain Barrel & Water Harvesting Workshop – Think Blue City of San Diego Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation Mountain View Community Center 641 S Boundary St. San Diego 92113 Residents of San Diego are invited to join this free workshop to learn about all the benefits of rain barrels and best practices for rainwater collection. Pre-order a rain barrel for pickup at the distribution event following the hands-on workshop! This workshop is designed for City of San Diego residents and will be detailing rebates and discount programs, how to harvest rainwater in your household, and the best way to use your new rain barrel. More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/rain-barrel-dec-9-workshop/

December 9th Saturday 2 pm – 4 pm The 30th Annual La Posada sin Fronteras/ Posada Without Borders Please refer to the flyer for details of where you can gather in Tijuana and in San Diego for this 30th annual celebration. If you will join in San Diego, please consider bringing a box of ramen cup noodles as a donation to provide for migrants who gather at this location. Thank you! More info: https://www.facebook.com/posadatjsd/

December 9th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104 Will also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting.

December 9th Saturday 6 p.m. Music Brings Us Home: A Soulful Benefit Concert Event by Voices of Our City Choir The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center 7600 Fay Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Presented by Musicpower.org and featuring Voices of Our City Choir with special guest Wyn Starks, this event celebrates our choir members’ journeys and unstoppable talent. All proceeds support Voices of Our City Choir, a nonprofit offering life-saving resources, creative programming, and long-term community for San Diegans rebuilding their lives out of homelessness. $100 to $250 More info: https://theconrad.org/events/23-24-voices-of-our-city-choir/?fbclid=IwAR1Iy2kYw7ZY3uPfmCtK_hvfGkdZTt1CXkq8jxqMw83ZOJrRv1LoO0J0OT4

December 9th Saturday 4:30 pm – 5:45 pm 11th Annual Vigil Honoring Survivors and Remembering the Victims of Gun Violence. Event by San Diego Gun Violence Prevention Coalition Mission Hills United Methodist Church, 4044 Lark St, San Diego Together, let’s stand united against this pervasive issue and work towards a safer, more compassionate world. More info: https://www.facebook.com/sd4gvp/

December 10th Sunday 11 am – 2 pm Really Really Free Market Teralto Park 40th and Orange City Heights The San Diego Really Really Free Market is a chance to give and get cool stuff for absolutely free. Simply bring the things around the house you aren’t using anymore, put them in the “free pile,” and look around to see if there is anything you’d like to take yourself. It’s surprising how much great stuff shows up! More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdrrfm/

December 10th Sunday 11 am – 1 pm Protest Sea World Corky 54 years a slave Event by Ellen Ericksen Sea World San Diego December 11th, marks the day that Corky was captured in 1969 and taken from her family the A5 POD. She has been locked up as a slave for 54 years. She was 4 years old when she was brutally captured. Many other orcas were killed during the capture and hidden from the filming. We will bring awareness on this day for Corky and all the other animals that are wrongfully enslaved at Sea World. All materials provided, but feel free to get creative and bring a poster. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1053766072483773/?ref=newsfeed

December 10th Sunday 1 pm – 4 pm Human Rights Day Supporter Appreciation Party Event by Alliance San Diego THANK YOU for your support in mobilizing for change this entire year. We could not have done it without your continuous support. As a small token of our appreciation, we would like to invite you to our annual Supporter Appreciation Party; an event to celebrate YOU! Click the link to RSVP and consider donating to Alliance San Diego. There will be music, food, dancing, and an opportunity to be in community with other supporters. If you would like to join us please RSVP by Thursday, December 7 at bit.ly/humanrightsdayparty More info: https://www.facebook.com/AllianceSD

December 14th Thursday 8:45 am APRL/SHARK vs PADREA/C5 RODEO Recommended by Vegan Activists San Diego Superior Court, 330 W. Broadway, Dept. 73 Brian Pease with APRL will be in court regarding the Padres’ plan to bring a cruel and illegal rodeo to PETCO Park. The hearing is open to the public. There will be no recording allowed in the courthouse. Please no messaging signs or attire. Professional attire requested. Please come and show support in the courtroom. Please arrive on time. There is generally meter parking along State Street south of Broadway. More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=350103660939430&set=a.192654690017662 and https://www.facebook.com/aprl.org/

December 16th Saturday 9:30 am Sanctuary Volunteer Day at Saving Animals & Healing Hearts Sanctuary 3780 Carol Ln, Ramona, CA 92065 Event by Kind Heart Coalition, Saving Animals & Healing Hearts Inc and Rach EL It is almost Rach’s Birthday! What better way to celebrate a birthday than by giving back…Kind Heart Coalition will be hosting the Tour and Volunteer Day More info and specific details: https://www.facebook.com/events/177708225363896?ref=newsfeed

December 16th Saturday 8:30 am – 10 am Ocean Beach Clinic Street Dog Coalition Episcopal Diocese of San Diego 2083 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard San Diego 92107 Basic medical care includes exams, vaccinations, parasite control, spay/neuter vouchers etc. for pets of people experiencing (or at risk of) homelessness. Dogs and cats welcome. First come, first serve. Please have your pet leashed or in a carrier and restrained if you will be attending this event. More info: https://www.thestreetdogcoalition.org/clinics-and-events/san-diego-ocean-beach-clinic-zw57j-gc24h

December 16th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm SD Fixit Clinic in Chula Vista Event by San Diego FixIt Clinic, Fixit Clinic and Zero Waste San Diego Norman Parks Senior Center 270 F St, Chula Vista 91910 Bring your broken, non-working items—electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, and more—for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance to help you take apart and troubleshoot your item. Even if we can’t fix it, you’ll learn more about how it was made and how it works.This is a fun event for the whole family, so bring your kids! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2004290819914499

December 17th Sunday 1 pm – 3 pm On the third Sunday of every month, our Street Dog Coalition San Diego team offers free veterinary care for pets of the homeless and near-homeless. Basic medical care includes exams, vaccinations, parasite control, spay/neuter vouchers etc. Dogs and cats welcome San Diego Clinic Father Joe’s Villages 1501 Imperial Avenue San Diego 92101 More info and guidelines: https://www.thestreetdogcoalition.org/clinics-and-events/san-diego-father-joes-villages-ryerw-cd572

December 18th Monday ACTIVIST SAN DIEGO and KNSJ 89.1 FM Celebration Potluck Event by Activist San Diego and KNSJ 89.1 FM Joyce Beers Community Center 4069 Vermont St, San Diego 92103 All are invited to our annual holiday celebration, recognizing all of the traditions honored by members of our community. Our in-person potluck will begin at 6pm (doors open 5:45pm) and our virtual zoom room will open at 6:30pm. Expect to be inspired, entertained, and engaged! We will be collecting coats, jackets, warm hats, gloves, scarves & blankets to deliver to relief efforts at the border, where migrants and asylum-seekers are stuck in open air detention. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/371870188634658/?ref=newsfeed

December 21st Thursday 3 pm -7 pm Homeless Person’s Memorial Day – Tent Vigil, Light Brigade, Winter Gear and Non-perishable Food Drive Event by SD Emergency Housing Alliance (HEMA) Del Mar Fairgrounds West Parking Lot via Solana Gate, Save the Date! (First day of winter, longest night of the year) Start collecting Non-Perishable food & Winter Gear, e.g., new, or clean gloves, hats, scarves, jackets, coats, shoes, socks, tarps, bungee cords, blankets. More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=740737164746683&set=a.640806761406391

December 29th Friday 10:00 am – January 1st Monday 6 pm San Diego Auto Show Recommended by Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego San Diego Convention Center 111 W Harbor Dr, San Diego December means it’s time for the annual San Diego International Auto Show. We will again have a booth and need volunteer staff. Volunteers will answer questions about the EV experience and share information to advance the adoption of EVs. More volunteering details will be available as we get closer to the date. More info: https://www.sandiegoev.org/events/

Sources on specific issues

For updates to the crisis in Israel-Palestine we recommend Jewish Voice for Peace. https://www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/?fbclid=IwAR0S6aBaV3xY3cT_Jv7bDyp8is_W4sLfyHmSMgC8ezsSYqN143U1wWbDEYw

Local chapter Jewish Voice for Peace https://www.jvpsandiego.org/

For Alternative news: https://www.democracynow.org/2023/10/30/grand_central_protest

Peace:

Peace San Diego https://www.facebook.com/groups/532891820150320

The Friends Committee on National Legislation, FCNL Education Fund, and Friends Place on Capitol Hill are national nonprofit, nonpartisan Quaker organizations working collectively to advance peace, justice, and environmental stewardship. https://www.fcnl.org/

Peace Resource Center https://www.facebook.com/prcsd

Women: North County San Diego Womxns March https://www.ncsdwm.org or https://www.facebook.com/NCSDWM

Communities of concern: see our list of social justice groups on “get involved page” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

Climate change and sustainability: San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

Conservation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/628077454320143/?multi_permalinks=1794400711021139%2C1793315731129637%2C1792126031248607%2C1792229947904882¬if_id=1698357443580966¬if_t=group_activity&ref=notif

Clean air, water, lands, children’s health and environmental, racial, social, climate and educational justice: CleanEarth4Kids https://cleanearth4kids.org/

