City Council Approves Mayor’s Housing Package Including Off-Siting Affordable Units

In the end at Tuesday’s City Council hearing on Mayor Gloria’s Housing Package, it was 7 to 1 “yay” to one “nay”. The long, contentious debate over the controversies of the plan that’s lasted weeks if not months came to a conclusion – the last time the council voted on the package, it was 5 to 3 against – but with one “hold-out” this time around – who had her own reasons for denying Gloria a full, unanimous endorsement.

The most important controversy being Gloria’s proposal to allow affordable housing developers to build the units “off-site” — that is not on the property where all the other units are being built, units allowed under the city’s current law. And that was the controversy the last time this package appeared, only to be closely voted down. The Rag called it a “give-away to developers.”

What’s happened in the interim is that Council President Sean Elo-Rivera came up with a compromise – in the form of an amendment – and embraced Gloria – a compromise that allows those affordable housing units to be “off-site” but within a 3 miles of the original development site and within the same community planning area. It was a compromise that allowed the other members of the council who opposed it publicly the first go-around to now wave their own green flags.

Jen Campbell was the only No vote at today’s City Council meeting, rightfully noting that the amendments Mayor Gloria and Council President Elo-Rivera put forth did nothing to fix the flaws in the Complete Communities section of the Housing Action Package 2.0.

Nearly a month after slamming the brakes on Mayor Todd Gloria’s housing package, San Diego’s City Council approved it in a 7-1 vote. Councilmembers ironed out their differences over some critical points that held the package up the first time.

Gloria’s Housing Action Package 2.0, in general, makes it easier to build dorm-like student housing near transit centers and colleges, encourages the creation of single-room occupancy units and touches on several aspects of housing development.

Here are the crucial amendments that were added to bring more councilmembers on board this time around:

The housing plan will now keep development fee waivers for micro-units under 500 sq. ft. — which had originally been on the chopping block. It will also allow for development fee waivers on three-bedroom units, but those units will be deed-restricted to families making 150 percent of area median income.

Gloria’s plan also included changes to one local housing law known as Complete Communities. Currently, anyone who utilizes the plan to get added density on a development, must build a certain amount of mandated-affordable units on-site. Gloria had proposed allowing these units to be built off-site in neighborhoods, in some cases, that were more low-income than where the original development was being built. That change survived. But now, in cases where a developer wants to build in a “moderate” income neighborhood the off-site units will have to be within three miles or the same community planning district as the original development.

Councilmembers took note of how “messy” and “challenging” the discussion became last time.

Catch up: We wrote about how Council President Sean Elo-Rivera got candid about the influence of development money in the city’s legislative process. Those comments shook some of the councilmembers who made sure to bring them up at last week’s council president selection meeting.

The vibes on Tuesday were different. Gloria and Council President Sean Elo-Rivera had already announced last month that the package would include amendments — Tuesday was the first day the public saw the changes. …

“The lack of affordable housing is central to many of our City’s top challenges, particularly homelessness and sky-high rents,” Gloria said in a statement. “This series of reforms will boost the supply of homes and reduce the cost of housing, help our businesses recruit and retain talent and put more hard-earned dollars back into the pockets of everyday San Diegans.”

Councilwoman Jen Campbell was the lone no vote.

The source of that controversy is a new incentive that will let developers that participate in the city’s 3-year-old Complete Communities program to build low-income housing and market-rate housing in separate locations. Under the program, developers can build much larger market-rate projects than zoning would otherwise allow if they agree also to build rent-restricted units for low-income people.

The program has until now required all the units to be built at the same site — but the housing package approved Tuesday allows the rent-restricted units at a different location. Under the updates, the low-income units can’t be in low-income neighborhoods, but they can be in moderate-income areas, even if the market-rate project is built in a high-income area.

On Tuesday, the council amended the mayor’s initial proposal to limit the moderate-income option to sites within three miles of the market-rate units and within the same community planning area. They also required that both housing developments, the market-rate and the rent-restricted, have amenities of similar quality.

Garrick reported on the opposition in council chambers:

Many of the roughly 80 people who spoke during the hearing criticized the new off-siting incentive. “The mayor’s segregated housing plan takes San Diego in the wrong direction and back to our shameful past,” said Geneviéve Jones-Wright, a local civil rights attorney who is challenging the mayor for re-election. “Racially discriminatory housing practices define much of San Diego’s current demographic landscape.”

Other critics accused council members of approving the package because of lavish campaign contributions from developers and the business community. “I know they tried to buy you, but you don’t have to stay bought,” said former City Attorney Mike Aguirre. …

Neighbors for a Better San Diego, a group that typically fights housing density, praised much of the package but objected to the Complete Communities changes. They say the city shouldn’t be changing what they consider an already radical program until it’s clearer what impact it will have in its original form.

Garrick noted the business leaders who praised the package:

“We support housing density and production, specifically for the life science workforce who can’t find places to live — even for people who are making a good wage,” said Melanie Cohn of Biocom. Stefanie Benvenuto, director of public affairs for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it makes sense for the council to listen to industry leaders.

“When you have the industries that represent the builders — affordable and market-rate — telling you that these policies are what they need to make more housing available, then I think it’s fair to listen to them,” she said.