City Council Approves Mayor’s Housing Package Including Off-Siting Affordable Units

In the end at Tuesday’s City Council hearing on Mayor Gloria’s Housing Package, it was 7 to 1 “yay” to one “nay”. The long, contentious debate over the controversies of the plan that’s lasted weeks if not months came to a conclusion – the last time the council voted on the package, it was 5 to 3 against – but with one “hold-out” this time around – who had her own reasons for denying Gloria a full, unanimous endorsement.
The most important controversy being Gloria’s proposal to allow affordable housing developers to build the units “off-site” — that is not on the property where all the other units are being built, units allowed under the city’s current law. And that was the controversy the last time this package appeared, only to be closely voted down. The Rag called it a “give-away to developers.”
What’s happened in the interim is that Council President Sean Elo-Rivera came up with a compromise – in the form of an amendment – and embraced Gloria – a compromise that allows those affordable housing units to be “off-site” but within a 3 miles of the original development site and within the same community planning area. It was a compromise that allowed the other members of the council who opposed it publicly the first go-around to now wave their own green flags.
In an email to their thousands of contacts, entitled “RIP Affordable Housing” Neighbors for a Better San Diego had this brief message:
Jen Campbell was the only No vote at today’s City Council meeting, rightfully noting that the amendments Mayor Gloria and Council President Elo-Rivera put forth did nothing to fix the flaws in the Complete Communities section of the Housing Action Package 2.0.
Here’s Voice of San Diego‘s take in their morning brief:
Mayor’s Housing Package Sails Through After Rejection Weeks Ago
Nearly a month after slamming the brakes on Mayor Todd Gloria’s housing package, San Diego’s City Council approved it in a 7-1 vote. Councilmembers ironed out their differences over some critical points that held the package up the first time.
Gloria’s Housing Action Package 2.0, in general, makes it easier to build dorm-like student housing near transit centers and colleges, encourages the creation of single-room occupancy units and touches on several aspects of housing development.
Here are the crucial amendments that were added to bring more councilmembers on board this time around:
- The housing plan will now keep development fee waivers for micro-units under 500 sq. ft. — which had originally been on the chopping block. It will also allow for development fee waivers on three-bedroom units, but those units will be deed-restricted to families making 150 percent of area median income.
- Gloria’s plan also included changes to one local housing law known as Complete Communities. Currently, anyone who utilizes the plan to get added density on a development, must build a certain amount of mandated-affordable units on-site. Gloria had proposed allowing these units to be built off-site in neighborhoods, in some cases, that were more low-income than where the original development was being built. That change survived. But now, in cases where a developer wants to build in a “moderate” income neighborhood the off-site units will have to be within three miles or the same community planning district as the original development.
Councilmembers took note of how “messy” and “challenging” the discussion became last time.
Catch up: We wrote about how Council President Sean Elo-Rivera got candid about the influence of development money in the city’s legislative process. Those comments shook some of the councilmembers who made sure to bring them up at last week’s council president selection meeting.
The vibes on Tuesday were different. Gloria and Council President Sean Elo-Rivera had already announced last month that the package would include amendments — Tuesday was the first day the public saw the changes. …
“The lack of affordable housing is central to many of our City’s top challenges, particularly homelessness and sky-high rents,” Gloria said in a statement. “This series of reforms will boost the supply of homes and reduce the cost of housing, help our businesses recruit and retain talent and put more hard-earned dollars back into the pockets of everyday San Diegans.”
Councilwoman Jen Campbell was the lone no vote.
And here’s David Garrick at San Diego Union-Tribune on the controversy:
The source of that controversy is a new incentive that will let developers that participate in the city’s 3-year-old Complete Communities program to build low-income housing and market-rate housing in separate locations. Under the program, developers can build much larger market-rate projects than zoning would otherwise allow if they agree also to build rent-restricted units for low-income people.
The program has until now required all the units to be built at the same site — but the housing package approved Tuesday allows the rent-restricted units at a different location. Under the updates, the low-income units can’t be in low-income neighborhoods, but they can be in moderate-income areas, even if the market-rate project is built in a high-income area.
On Tuesday, the council amended the mayor’s initial proposal to limit the moderate-income option to sites within three miles of the market-rate units and within the same community planning area. They also required that both housing developments, the market-rate and the rent-restricted, have amenities of similar quality.
Garrick reported on the opposition in council chambers:
Many of the roughly 80 people who spoke during the hearing criticized the new off-siting incentive. “The mayor’s segregated housing plan takes San Diego in the wrong direction and back to our shameful past,” said Geneviéve Jones-Wright, a local civil rights attorney who is challenging the mayor for re-election. “Racially discriminatory housing practices define much of San Diego’s current demographic landscape.”
Other critics accused council members of approving the package because of lavish campaign contributions from developers and the business community. “I know they tried to buy you, but you don’t have to stay bought,” said former City Attorney Mike Aguirre. …
Neighbors for a Better San Diego, a group that typically fights housing density, praised much of the package but objected to the Complete Communities changes. They say the city shouldn’t be changing what they consider an already radical program until it’s clearer what impact it will have in its original form.
Garrick noted the business leaders who praised the package:
“We support housing density and production, specifically for the life science workforce who can’t find places to live — even for people who are making a good wage,” said Melanie Cohn of Biocom. Stefanie Benvenuto, director of public affairs for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it makes sense for the council to listen to industry leaders.
“When you have the industries that represent the builders — affordable and market-rate — telling you that these policies are what they need to make more housing available, then I think it’s fair to listen to them,” she said.
So start this up in Fairbanks Ranch and Rancho Santa Fe first – both so very close, in proximity, to the “life sciences”.
And build a huge transit center there, connecting north, south and central counites.
Sock Ray Blue! Invading the enclaves of the glided geese? With pitchforks and torches you say! Attila would roll over in his grave.
It’ll be great and we’ll finally get luxury, market-rate and affordable high density living, transit & cycling all in one central area of the county with a huge transit center right where it belongs (not to mention bars, fried food restaurants, a Target and laundromats). Who knows… maybe a small single runway international airport?
The folks at Neighborhoods for a Better San Diego (NFBSD) deserve a big thank you for their continued effort to shine a light on this developer give away.
NFBSD has been unfairly labeled by the Mayor and Elo-Rivera as a NYIMBY group of homeowners against any new density. From what I can tell, NFBSD supports strategic density along major corridors that stand the best chance of getting people to use public transportation.
The Mayor started his density push by pointing to the number of homeless people that are living on the street and the need for more affordable housing. Elo-Rivera came along and said density was an equity issue, where minorities are not welcome in certain neighborhoods and it’s time to break down the housing barriers of the past.
Along the way, they both used climate change and transit proximity as a reason to up-zone neighborhoods, allowing for random ADU apartment complexes to be built on single family lots.
Yesterday’s vote gave us – radical up-zoning throughout the City, no housing a homeless person or the working poor can afford, the ditching of equity by off siting cheaper units and random high density development that does nothing to get people out of their cars.
What is never talked about by the supporters of “Complete Communities” is that most of the housing being built will be corporate owned apartments. There is nothing in this housing package that insures there will be units people can purchase.
The developer industry that brought us car reliant Mira Mesa in the 70’s and Rancho Penasquitos in the late 80’s is still calling the shots at City Hall.
DiegoK – thanks so much for this right-on analysis. How about writing for us?
Hi Frank,
After I retire, I might take you up on your offer. Until then, you’ll have to put up with my periodic venting. Your important work and contribution to the community and City are greatly appreciated.
Developer give away? Even affordable housing developers were supporting the changes. It’s better to have affordable units built somewhere than nowhere at all. We should not let the perfect become the enemy of the good
Yes, that’s what it is. Cheaper land, cheaper quality all leads to more profits for the developers. Leads to continued racial segregation, redlining.
Zack, how may offsite “affordable housing ” projects have been completed in the last 15 years? Must be nice to spend your day on the public’s dime propagating unsubstantiated myths on behalf of the politico-corporate real estate complex.
And then the 1,000 pound gorilla in the room is going to SLAM down with the way the climate is going in the northern Sonora Desert where San Diego sits.
The water crisis is going to get ever-more acute and where is it going to come from for all this new housing? It isn’t just about generating more wealth for the already wealthy or more housing for the growing population, it’s about just how low the quality of life can go before the entire Ponzi scheme breaks down. But by then the profits will be sucked out of it which is the entire point, eh?
Grow food or grow choking over-crowded cities using up the dwindling supply of water from the Colorado River? It may come down to there being no choice at some point, but band-aids are what our species does rather than taking the long future look. Our civilization never did get the ‘7 generations impact’ concept and I don’t see much change in that outlook.
The Fate of the West’s Water Rests on the Shoulders of This 27-Year-Old
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/12/12/jb-hanby-colorado-river-water-negotiations-00130881?utm_source=pocket-newtab-en-us
___
The back history of all this growth is not exactly promising, is it?
sealintheSelkirks
Very interesting story in that link, seal.
I would bet all these little rule tweeks will be swept under the rug after the next election should the status quo continue to exist.
Indeed, Chris. Unless…
The most corrupt, elitist Mayor and his racist and classism segregationists on the new Jim Crow City Council will quadruple homelessness , by legislative design. The abusive eminent domain law championed by Todd Gloria (AB 2492) in the State Assembly will force San Diego homeowners to sell their homes to billionaire developers for a pittance of San Diego County assessed “fair market value” as soon as they can get a foothold through the purchase of of just one housing lot. Call it what it is: The Politico-Corporate Real Estate Complex strong armed Corporate takeovers of entire communities.
I totally agree with you. Hopefully we get 5 new council members and a new mayor in the upcoming elections. It’s time to get grass roots people in office, not career politicians hands out, on the gravy trains of developers.