Peninsula Planners Come Out in Support of ‘Sunbreak Ranch’ Plan for San Diego’s Homeless

In a letter addressed to Mayor Gloria and Councilmember Campbell on November 16, the Peninsula Community Planning Board came out and endorsed the controversial Sunbreak Ranch plan for the region’s homeless.

Here is the text of the letter:

The Peninsula Community Planning Board (PCPB) endorses Sunbreak Ranch’s innovative plan to address the homelessness crisis in our community. Sunbreak Ranch, a nonprofit organization, aligns with our community values and offers a comprehensive solution to make a lasting positive impact on the lives of unhoused individuals in the City of San Diego.

Sunbreak Ranch’s plan provides temporary shelter, removing unhoused individuals from our streets and public spaces while offering a unique set of amenities that address diverse needs. Real-time dashboards for shelter and employment opportunities reflect Sunbreak Ranch’s commitment to empowering residents toward stability.

Collaboration with reputable organizations, such as Father Joe’s, Alpha Project, and Salvation Army, showcases a collective effort in addressing homelessness. Emphasizing education, health services, job training, and recreation, Sunbreak Ranch demonstrates a holistic approach to rehabilitation. The PCPB urges the City of San Diego to actively participate with Sunbreak Ranch in finding a suitable and environmentally safe site within the city or county. We request ongoing community engagement and transparent updates throughout the site selection process.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and we look forward to a collaborative partnership between Sunbreak Ranch and the City of San Diego. The letter was unanimously approved with a vote of 12-0.

It was signed by Frederick W. Kosmo, Jr., Chair of PCPB

Why is it controversial?

Well, for starters, for the Navy, any proposed use of their land is a non-starter. Plus, San Diego as a community has not had a sufficient discussion about the plan, although it has some major adherents, Bill Walton — probably San Diego’s most famous personage — and George Mullen, the CEO of Sunbreak Ranch, penned an opinion showcasing their vision of a solution to San Diego’s unhoused back in January.

They offer up something called Sunbreak Ranch to be built as a camp for unhoused people on 2,000 acres of empty land at the Miramar Marine Corps Station, the former Camp Elliot weapons range.