Can You Have Longtime Friends Who Were Never Your Friends?

by Ernie McCray
I ran across
a picture of me
and two of my closest friends
growing up,
and I thought
of something I read that said:
“You can be friends with people
for years
and it could take years
for you to realize they were
never your friend”
and I wondered how that
could be
as such thinking
doesn’t make sense to me
when I assess friendships
I’ve enjoyed
over two centuries
with friends like these,
in my precious collection of memories,
posing with me.
Now, I’ve parted
with friends
due to some circumstances
where our paths
sent us off in opposite directions
but they were certainly
my friends
before the separation,
based on all the jams we listened to
jazz, R&B, philharmonic,
music with a Latin touch,
an occasional Emmy Lou
or some such…
all the lifting of each other up
when life seemed too corrupt,
leaving us with the blues,
unglued,
getting by giving each other
“So glad to see you” smiles
and hugs with snugs
that were tightened just right,
disagreeing with each other
without getting into a fight,
with a little capping on the side
if the tenor of the debate
required some easing
making way for a little laughter
and silliness
to enter the fray,
giving way to making
the day a good day,
like the best of friends
or just good friends,
but friends,
as who could engage for years
in such ways
and not really be your friend.
What was in it for them
faking being my friend,
spending so much time with me,
so much energy on me?
What are the signs
that indicate
that their friendship
wasn’t quite on the up and up,
not fully copacetic
or genuine?
Oh, well,
asking for a friend
or, at least, I think they’re a friend (smile)
I wonder if the person
who created the meme
that triggered my thoughts
on this theme
was the person
who had never really been the friend
because who else could think
up such a thing?
Why are you so groovy, Ernie?*
*asking for a friend :)