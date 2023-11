New Community Sign for Point Loma to Be Installed at Rosecrans and Lytton

In late October, the Point Loma Association unveiled, for the first time, their next big Peninsula project — a new gateway sign on Rosecrans Street at Lytton, the northeast entrance to Point Loma.

The nonprofit has not yet released a timeline for the project’s completion, but it is part of a continued effort to brand and beautify the area.