Congrats California! The Drought Is Officially Over

All the efforts of California’s residents have paid off – as national weather forecasters have declared the state’s most extreme drought in the last 126 years has come to an end.

Pat yourself on the back – for all those unwatered yards, all those missed showers, all the times you didn’t wash the car, all that rain water you collected – has now officially pushed he state out of that darn lingering drought.

And the U.S. Drought Monitor reported all of the state was drought-free as of Thursday, November 9. (See map.)

But – wait a minute. Didn’t the atmospheric rivers that washed over the state at the beginning of the year, cut the drought down by half in March? Didn’t those storms bring record snowfall and a snowpack lasting through August?

And didn’t Tropical Storm Hillary drench California with a year’s worth of rain in a single day across parts of the state? Yes, to all those questions. Doubtless, human efforts to end the drought helped … a little, but the main force was mother nature.

In the drought map released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor, no part of the state showed drought conditions, with only about 5 percent being abnormally dry.

BTW, the coming winter is expected to further help the Golden State’s lakes, reservoirs and groundwater levels thanks to a strong El El Niño weather pattern.

The Climate Prediction Center says with 100 percent certainty the strengthening El Niño weather pattern will last through early winter, and with 90 percent certainty that it will last until spring. The agency, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, expects the El Niño pattern to bring very rainy conditions to California this winter. In most El Niño winters, the Golden State tends to be rainier than usual from January to March.

The first storm of the season is expected to arrive in SoCal next week, according to the National Weather Service.

News source: PatchSanDiego