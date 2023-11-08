Keeping the Spirits of Lost Ones Alive

by Ernie McCray
There’s a meme
that reads
“Be the things
you loved most about
the people who are gone”
and when I think about it
I can see that
I’ve been doing that all along,
keeping the spirit of lost ones alive –
through how I live my life,
|going back to my teens
when my good brother,
my ace boon coon,
Napoleon Wilson, died.
Nap was the cat’s meow
when it came to friends.
He, being a bit older than me,
and worldly way beyond his age,
was a mentor to me
giving forth with wisdom like
“Hey, man, how can she (whoever my latest crush was)
know how you feel unless you stop panting
and get your ass over there
and whisper something in her ear.”
That really worked
at a summer Baptist Convention
one summer
but he really boosted
my ability
to scope out the world
when he said to me,
when I was about nine years old
and he about thirteen:
“Watch how fast the major leagues will start signing
Negro baseball players
after they realize how good Jackie Robinson is,
how good it will be for the biz.”
Next thing I knew,
because Black Cleveland Indian ballplayers
in Spring Training in Tucson couldn’t stay at the
Santa Rita Hotel,
I was watching, in a short period of time,
the likes of
Larry Doby and Harry Suitcase Simpson
and Luke Easter and Satchell Paige
stepping out of taxicabs
at Mr. Willis’s house where they could stay.
Nap, to me, was a sage.
And I don’t know how many times since those days,
when I’ve been hesitant to speak up about something
weighing on my mind,
that I haven’t heard his voice
in the memory section of my ear
encouraging me
to do what I most loved about him:
take a stand.
He’s a major contributor to my outspoken-ness
and as I think about him,
another one of my dearest childhood friends
comes to mind,
Doris,
a woman who was
funny as Richard Pryor,
brilliant as Einstein,
artistic as Picasso,
and made a nice living
as a prominent caterer in San Francisco.
In one moment, we might be discussing
practically any subject
there is in the universe to know,
like professors
testing theories
they want to explore,
and in the next moment
give way to silliness
that has us falling down belly-laughing
on the floor.
I still do such things
with her very much in mind.
And, there’s my dad, Mack.
Whenever I drop down and kick it, fully relaxed,
I’m being what I most loved about him,
the most laid-back
human being there has ever been.
In a chilling contest
he’d surely win.
And no one who has gone on
has inspired me more than
my dearly departed soulmate, Nancy,
and my mom and my grandad,
folks who wore their loving natures on their sleeves
literally and figuratively,
loving me so generously and unconditionally
that being loving
is the only way I know how to be.
I’m so grateful for having had them
and so many other
precious never-to-be-forgotten folks
enriching my life,
giving me the license
to be the things
I most loved about each of them.
Life can be such a gem.
