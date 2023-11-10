Former U-T Cartoonist Steve Breen Joins inewsource

About a week ago, the San Diego online news platform, inewsource, announced that former San Diego U-T cartoonist Steve Breen was joining its staff.

In its announcement, inewsource stated:

Steve worked for the San Diego Union-Tribune for more than 20 years, practicing an art form that explained, questioned and poked fun at newsworthy occurrences, from local to global. He left the paper as part of the exodus when Alden Global Capital bought it a few months ago. His goodbye cartoon was memorable and sad. His hand is flicking the light switch off as he closes the door to his UT office.

Steve Breen is a community treasure, and we, at inewsource, are giving him a new home so he can continue to serve this region with his cartoons, illustrations and animations. But his new job is much more than editorial cartooning: Steve’s primary mission is to help our reporters tell their groundbreaking investigations visually, artistically.