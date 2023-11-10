Proposal by Mayor Gloria Will Allow Developers to Build Affordable Housing Off-site Which Would Lead to ‘Redlining’

There’s a strong move afoot by Mayor Gloria to give developers even more incentives in building affordable housing as it supposedly would give developers wider flexibility.

There’s just one catch: Gloria’s proposal will allow developers to build affordable housing off-site and in poorer communities. This will lead to a new type of “redlining” say critics of the proposal and will reduce economic diversity across the city.

Here’s how Will Huntsberry of the Voice of San Diego explained it:

The current law, known as Complete Communities, allows developers to build much bigger and denser projects – if those projects include a certain portion of on-site affordable housing.

Requiring the units to be on-site was a big deal back when the law passed in 2020 under former Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer. It was tougher than many state laws. Supporters argued that on-site affordable units ensure economic diversity across the city and lead to fewer poor people being displaced from their communities.

Gloria’s proposal has passed the city’s Planning Commission and land-use committee. It and other parts of Complete Communities will be coming before the full City Council on Monday, November 13 as part of his Housing Action Plan 2.0.

City Councilman Joe LaCava has been a sharp critic of the off-site proposal, and back in February said this:

“There is no doubt that the push for off-site affordable housing as a part of Complete Communities is a backdoor way to bring back redlining and poor doors. People should be embarrassed to introduce that idea.

If you want to go for off-site housing let’s change the name to incomplete communities.”

LaCava compared it to redlining – a historic practice that often kept Black and Latino people out of white neighborhoods. It has been partially outlawed.

LaCava said he would “vehemently” vote against changes to the on-site requirement. But in September’s land-use committee meeting, LaCava voted to approve the changes and send them to the full City Council.

The group Neighbors for a Better San Diego also oppose Gloria’s proposal. They have issued an alert for Monday’s meeting and said this:

The most significant element in HAP 2.0 is the proposed change to Complete Communities Housing Solutions, which would:

move required affordable units offsite to much less desirable locations — this change will reinforce San Diego’s patterns of geographically separating housing by income and will no longer promote “complete communities.” eliminate requirements for building units at lower income levels — these proposed changes blow apart the arguments of equity, inclusion, and opportunity that were used to justify the enormous density bonuses that are permitted under Complete Communities. allow 2-4 more stories of development on future projects — for a total of 8 to 12 stories scattered throughout San Diego neighborhoods



Huntsberry at the Voice explained the issue:

Usually, if a developer wants to build an apartment building, they can only build as many units as the parcel’s zoning allows. Given the city’s housing crisis, city leaders wanted to change that back in 2020. They developed the Complete Communities plan. It allowed builders to build as many units as they wanted, as long as their plan included a certain percentage of affordable units and the development was near public transit. It also allowed them to undergo a less stringent permit approval process.

The law did spur development. As of April 2022, 14 projects under the plan had been approved. Those projects accounted for 864 housing units – 211 of which were deed-restricted as affordable to low or very-low income residents, KPBS reported. …

The proposed changes rely on the state’s economic opportunity zone map to decide where off-site housing can and can’t be built. The maps divide up neighborhoods based on income level, as well as other factors. Neighborhoods are divided into five different categories from “highest resource” to “high segregation and poverty.”

The changes would force builders to develop off-site, affordable units in any one of the three highest income areas: “highest,” “high” or “moderate.” That means if a new development is going up in a “highest” resource community, like say, La Jolla, the required affordable units could be built in “moderate” resource communities like Linda Vista or Golden Hill. …

The change would also mean that a development going up in a “low” resource area like Logan Heights or Chollas View would be required to put its affordable units in a different neighborhood rated as “moderate” or higher.

Under the proposed rules, developers would essentially be able to pool their required affordable units with other developers into larger affordable housing developments.

Critics also point out that the changes could lead to affordable units being built at a lower quality. Under the current plan, developers must build on-site affordable units to the same standard as each of the other units on a project. The new rules would allow affordable units to be developed at a different standard.