Expansion of Ocean Beach Library Part of New City Library Master Plan

The expansion of the OB branch library is in the new library master plan approved by the San Diego City Council this week. As well as it should as the expansion of the old library has been in the works for years. But now it’s official.

Overall the new master plan calls for several new branches, expansions, renovations, more meeting space, more technology and tailoring the resources at each branch to the surrounding neighborhood.

Some council members called for significantly more funding for library operations, from about $70 million per year to about $125 million per year.

The new plan calls for:

3 brand new branches in new locations, in Mira Mesa, Clairemont Mesa and eastern Otay Mesa. Each would be roughly 25,000 square feet — a new city standard the plan would set for all new branches.

in new locations, in Mira Mesa, Clairemont Mesa and eastern Otay Mesa. Each would be roughly 25,000 square feet — a new city standard the plan would set for all new branches. totally rebuilding 8 branches on or near their existing sites include Oak Park, San Carlos, Allied Gardens, University Heights, North Park, Paradise Hills, Kensington-Normal Heights and the University Community Library in southern University City;

on or near their existing sites include Oak Park, San Carlos, Allied Gardens, University Heights, North Park, Paradise Hills, Kensington-Normal Heights and the University Community Library in southern University City; Paradise Hills and Kensington-Normal Heights branches could potentially be rebuilt on nearby sites instead of their existing sites;

significantly expanding seven other branches: Ocean Beach, Linda Vista, Pacific Beach, Mission Valley, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Mountain View and the North University Community Library in northern University City

According to the U-T:

The plan aims to create more equity across the city by recommending new or expanded branches in older and less affluent communities, mostly in the southern and eastern parts of the city where many branches are relatively old and small.

Newly built and expanded branches will also be more climate-friendly in their designs and operations. An example is the Pacific Highlands Ranch branch under construction in Carmel Valley, which will be all-electric. …

The plan says city officials should consider shifting away from building only freestanding libraries with their own parking lots and instead locate them inside mixed-use projects that also include commercial space and housing.