Protesters Demand State Sen. Padilla Call for Ceasefire in Gaza

More than two hundred members of two Jewish groups and two Palestinian groups demonstrated outside of State Senator Alex Padilla’s office in downtown San Diego Monday morning, November 6. In signs, chants, speeches, and letters they called upon Padilla to introduce a resolution in the California Senate calling for a ceasefire.

Jewish Voice for Peace San Diego and the San Diego Coalition for Palestine were two of the main groups who gathered outside of Padilla’s office with signs that read “Ceasefire now: no more money for Israel’s crimes,” “Senator Padilla: Stop Funding Genocide of Palestinians” and “Jews for a Free Palestine.”

Meanwhile, drivers honked their horns and demonstrators loudly chanted. Four organizers of the event, two Jewish and two Palestinian, attempted to deliver the letters to Senator Padilla’s office but were were denied entry to the Senator’s office and left letters from hundreds of constituents outside his door.

Oren Robinson, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace San Diego said, “The U.S. government is enabling the Israeli government’s atrocities by sending billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars and pledging blanket support and international cover for any actions taken by the Israeli government. We are here to demand our elected representatives stop supporting genocide of Palestinians.”

Yasmeen, a member of the San Diego for Palestine coalition, stated, “Senator Padilla, we need you to be on the right side of history. We need you to stop funding the Israeli government’s crimes against the people of Palestine and call for a ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza.”

Lily Ostrer, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace San Diego, stated “Our Jewish values compel us to speak out against Israel’s atrocities against Palestine and the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians. We demand that the US government stop funding the genocide of the Palestinian people and call for a cease-fire immediately. We know that a humanitarian pause is not the solution. The only path toward peace and justice is a ceasefire and an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.”

“My vision of the future is a peaceful world, one which we can coexist without violent conflict,” said Ostrer.

The demonstrators vowed to continue calling and showing up to Senator Padilla’s office until he calls for a ceasefire and an end to Israel’s war crimes against the people of Palestine.

“The people have spoken, the people do not want another war,” said Jazz Massoud, a Palestinian demonstrator. They’re frustrated with the violence they’ve seen in the war between Israel and Hamas, some of which has impacted their own relatives. “My cousin was shot the other day,” Massoud said. “He’s thankfully alive at this point but the violence getting stronger and stronger.” Massoud said he’s worried about his family in the West Bank. “Each day I wake up and check my phone to make sure none of them have passed,” he said.

Sen. Padilla provided the following statement in response to 10News‘ inquiry:

“While Israel fights for long-term security and to free those taken hostage in the wake of Hamas’ brutal attack, I echo the Administration’s calls to ensure every effort to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, and continue to support additional essential humanitarian aid. What remains clear is that Hamas must be eliminated to achieve peace for both Israelis and Palestinians.”