Another San Diego Community Planning Group Takes a Stand — Barrio Logan vs. Biofuel Company Pipeline

By Emily Alvarenga / San Diego U-T / Sept. 21, 2023

After months of outcry from neighbors weary of pollution and wary of a growing industrial presence, a Barrio Logan biofuel company has withdrawn its plans for a pipeline connecting its warehouses.

Although New Leaf Biofuel said the project would cut down on truck traffic in a neighborhood already choked with diesel pollution, residents worried it would further cement the plant’s place in the community — and said it symbolized the failure to rid their community of the heavy industry that has long made it one of the city’s most polluted.

At a Barrio Logan Community Planning Group meeting last month, New Leaf’s chief executive listened to the roughly 75 residents who’d shown up to express concerns. After a heated debate, CEO and cofounder Jennifer Case suggested she was changing her mind about New Leaf’s plans, telling the San Diego Union-Tribune she would seek to move some operations. On Tuesday, city officials announced New Leaf had officially rescinded its pipeline proposal — a decision met with praise from community leaders and residents alike.

