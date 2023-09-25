Best Idea: Neither Biden nor Trump — Part 3

Colleen O’Connor’s views continue to be her own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Rag’s.

By Colleen O’Connor

The “Neither Biden nor Trump” idea has gained serious momentum in less than a month.

Excruciatingly bad poll numbers for both presidential contenders have reinforced the theme.

Saturday morning’s Washington Post/ABC News poll: Headline: Trump edges out Biden 51-42 in head-to-head matchup.

Summary: “The president’s job approval rating is 19 points underwater.”

Why? Biden’s ratings for handling the economy and immigration are at career lows. A record number of Americans say they’ve become worse off under his presidency, three-quarters say he’s too old for another term.” See: verbal and physical stumbles. Also see PDF for full results, charts and tables.

Or try Sunday’s headline from NBC News: Big Majorities Express Concerns About Biden and Trump.

Summary: “Three-quarters of voters say they’re concerned about President Joe Biden’s age and mental fitness, while nearly two-thirds have concerns about the multiple trials former President Donald Trump faces, a new national NBC News poll finds, casting a gloomy shadow over the upcoming 2024 presidential election.”

Granted polls are not infallible. Behavior is. Trump’s tweets, threats, 91 felony indictments, displays of ignorance, and incitement to violence have created strong voter disapproval.

If you don’t believe that polls or behavioral patterns matter, then try insiders’ knowledge.

“The voters don’t want this, and that’s in poll after poll after poll,” Democratic strategist, James Carville told the New York Times. Worrying these fears could lower voter turnout, he conceded, “You can’t look at what you look at and not feel some apprehension here.”

Similarly, GOP Senator, Mitt Romney has called for both Donald Trump and Joe Biden to “stand aside” and make room for a new generation of politicians.

The Atlantic interview provides excerpts from his book, Romney A Reckoning, detailing how, what, why and when he decided to retire from the Senate. Valuable reading.

Already in print, Cassidy Hutchinson’s book, ENOUGH, to be released this Tuesday, September 26th. As she has explained ever since her blockbuster testimony before the Jan. 6th House Committee, “I was the conduit to the White House chief of staff,” Hutchinson said. “Pretty much, to get to him, you had to go through me in some capacity.”

The pre-publication teasers of her tell-all book and her multiple television appearances are jaw dropping as is this preview in Vanity Fair.

If you prefer watching television, Hutchinson will appear on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Monday night at 6 pm.

Or better still, try another book, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning by former Republican Congresswoman, Liz Cheney.

The Publisher’ summary:

“A gripping first-hand account from inside the halls of Congress as Donald Trump and his enablers betrayed the American people and the Constitution—leading to the violent attack on our Capitol on January 6th, 2021—by the House Republican leader who dared to stand up to it.”

“Cheney’s book is scheduled for publication a month before GOP caucuses in Iowa, where former President Trump is the formidable favorite — and three months before the scheduled D.C. trial date for Trump on federal charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election.”

If you don’t believe the polls, the books, the insiders’ accounts, or the interviews, think about the latest rumors supporting the original thesis: “Best Idea: Neither Biden nor Trump.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom is stepping in for Biden (in a practice for White House run)?

The headline, “California Democrat drops major hint Newsom is going to run for president.” U.S. Senate candidate, Katie Porter, noted that Newsom is “on a different path” without delving into what that path is.”

A bit more clarity.

“Earlier this year, the governor and his PAC, Campaign for Democracy, made trips to several red states to take on ‘authoritarian leaders’ on their home turf. Before that, Newsom launched a billboard campaign in Republican states with restrictive abortion laws, advertising the procedure in California.”

“He also set off political fireworks with a new campaign ad. Not only is the ad only airing in Florida, but it debuted on Fox News.”

Don’t believe that Newsom is positioning himself? Think, again. He has been tasked to represent Biden at the next Republican debate … with good reason.

Underscoring it all, is this Pew Research headline from over 12,000 respondents, “Americans’ news fatigue isn’t going away – about two-thirds still feel worn out.”

What to do? Read W.B. Yeats again.

“The best lack all conviction,

while the worst are full of passionate intensity.”

Be prepared. Start looking for new leaders.