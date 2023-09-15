Bill Walton: ‘Todd Gloria Has Lied to Us’

By Bill Walton/ Times of San Diego / September 15, 2023

The nightmare continues. When people treat you like they don’t care, believe them.

Todd Gloria, in his more than 3 1/2 years as mayor of what used to be America’s Finest City, has lied to us. He lied to us about who he is, what he’s done, and what he’s going to do. These lies make us distrust him and his homeless policies.

Todd Gloria’s ongoing misinformation propaganda campaign promoting the terrific job he’s doing is contrary to the lives that the citizens and residents of San Diego are forced to live every day, all because of his failed leadership, policies, choices and decisions. …

Todd Gloria is a career politician. He has represented us as our elected official his entire professional life. I supported Todd Gloria, I voted for him, I hosted him, and raised funds and awareness for him. That has turned out to be as big a mistake as I’ve ever made. I will never make that mistake again. …

Still, Todd Gloria continues to mislead everyone with his regular press releases, form letters, and fundraising appeals that he sends out explaining and promoting the wonderful job that he’s doing to make our city and lives clean, safe and healthy. In Todd Gloria’s most recent propaganda that I’ve seen, he claims that he’s using “every” tool and resource at his disposal to address and prevent homelessness. “Every” is an all encompassing word. What are these tools and resources? Where are the results?

Todd Gloria claims to have “expanded” street outreach, shelter capacity, and safe parking programs, and initiated policies to build more housing. “Expanded” is a deceptively ambiguous word. What are the numbers? Where are the results?

For the balance of this article, please go here.