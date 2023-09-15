The Very Latest in the Internecine Warfare Within San Diego’s Democratic Party

By Ken Stone/ Times of San Diego /Sept. 15, 2023

Days after balking at demands that she apologize to Rep. Scott Peters and others, former Assemblywoman Lori Saldaña on Tuesday sent San Diego County Democratic Party officials an 830-word memo titled “Re:Social Media statement corrections.”

In short, she apologized.

“I am writing to apologize for using incorrect and misleading punctuation in a social media post in July,” she told the party’s Ethics Committee and executive board. “As a retired teacher, I understand the importance of using correct spelling, grammar, and punctuation in any writing, for clarity and accuracy.”

Becca Taylor, head of San Diego Co. Democratic Party and former member of OB Town Council

Saldaña also apologized for tweeting that a transcript of her recorded exchange with Peters at a Point Loma Democratic Club meeting was not made available to her. (She didn’t immediately notice its presence in her email.)

For the balance of this article, please go here.

