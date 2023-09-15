The Very Latest in the Internecine Warfare Within San Diego’s Democratic Party

By Ken Stone/ Times of San Diego /Sept. 15, 2023

Days after balking at demands that she apologize to Rep. Scott Peters and others, former Assemblywoman Lori Saldaña on Tuesday sent San Diego County Democratic Party officials an 830-word memo titled “Re:Social Media statement corrections.”

In short, she apologized.

“I am writing to apologize for using incorrect and misleading punctuation in a social media post in July,” she told the party’s Ethics Committee and executive board. “As a retired teacher, I understand the importance of using correct spelling, grammar, and punctuation in any writing, for clarity and accuracy.”

Saldaña also apologized for tweeting that a transcript of her recorded exchange with Peters at a Point Loma Democratic Club meeting was not made available to her. (She didn’t immediately notice its presence in her email.)

