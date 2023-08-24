Thinking of a Wonderful Place  

by Ernie McCray
I look at a picture of me at a mic
and my son, Guy,
playing the guitar at my right
and I think,
“Man, I’ve had a great life”
because that moment, in the photo,
captured me having the time of my life,
giving a graduation speech,
via a song,
to people I dearly loved
as sure as I was born,
students at Muir,
a K-12 alternative school,
the song beginning with
“Sometimes in life,
there’s ups and downs,
sometimes the ups seem down
and the downs seem up,
it all depends,
depends a lot on you
and what you do,
you’ve got to strive to stay up
when the downs
pull down on you.”
The song got into
it’s better to solve problems
with a “me and you” attitude
in reference to some issues
we had that year
in trying to make our school
better than it already was
and it was a school on fire,
inspired,
learning taking place
all over the place,
one of the greatest places
I’ve ever known
and I’ve known many a great place
and what I loved most about the place
is that we had made a space
for the young people
to play a role
in what happened on those grounds,
their voices
as powerful as the principal’s
or the teachers’
or the parents’,
free to spread their wings
and create with others
an environment
rich in creativity
and critical thinking.
Being one of the original people
who put this on its feet
is one of my life’s greatest memories,
starting with all the pre-planning anxieties
and then walking into the school building
that first day
to empty classrooms
and hallways
and soon, like magic,
striking murals adorned the wall,
with other arts also on display,
sculptures, music in classrooms
and on the lawn
and along the corridor,
yoga on the grass,
dancers dancing, prancers prancing,
actors emoting…
A radio station was created from scrap
by a few students who went on to big careers
in the entertainment industry.
Classes were taught not only
by teachers,
some of the very best
that could be found,
but by parents and folks in the community
who had an expertise
in a subject,
and by students,
making me recall
a history class
taught by a student from his vast stamp collection,
and a class called “Donahue”
where students would watch Phil Donahue interview
interesting people on TV
which would lead to debate
on a large array of topics,
spanning just about everything in the universe
and I got in the mix
a few times
and had a great time conducting a class of my own called
“Rap with Ernie”
to standing room only,
in which we’d lay out the issues of the day
and brainstorm ways our society could lessen
the matters that divided us
with the emphasis being on
what we could do as individuals
working with others.
That was the essence of my graduation song:
a song I’m glad entered my mind,
as it has reminded me of some great times.
