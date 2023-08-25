Restaurant Review: Johnny Manana’s (the Former Ortega’s) in Ocean Beach

Johnny Manana’s

4888 Newport Ave

Ocean Beach, CA 92107

619-222-4205

By Judi Currry

I have wanted to try this restaurant ever since it opened. Ortega’s was one of my favorites of Ocean Beach, and I was very curious to try the restaurant that was taking over for them. Tonight Steve and I gave it a try.

Let me start by saying that the food was, for the most part, very good. However, there were certain “happenings” that make me unsure if I will go there again. But first for the review.

When we walked in there were two groups sitting at two separate tables and one lady waiting for her order. She stopped me and told me I would be absolutely “delighted” with the food and to tell all my friends about it. I heard her picking up her order and telling David, the cashier, that she was taking it on a bus home. There was only one other person that came in while we were there, and she had a “to-go” order.

There were several laminated menu’s at the ordering location at the counter, and Steve and I each took one to look at before placing our orders. (It is interesting to note that I thought I would take one home with me while writing up this review, and I would return the menu the next day after I wrote the review. David told me that those were the only menu’s he had – there were about 15 of them, and he could not let me take one home. He suggested that I make a copy of it, which I had already done.)

The food menu was interesting – there are Starters, including chips and salsa, or guacamole, or dips, rolled tacos, chicken tenders and fries, and “Ceviche of the Day.” I have won several contests with my Ceviche, so was surprised to see that it was $15 a serving. I did not order it! There were separate items for Quesadillas, Enchilada’s, Entrees, Taco’s, Burritos, Sides and More, and a listing for “Johnny’s Kids” which listed chicken tenders and cheese quesadillas. The prices varied, and were not horribly expensive, but were not inexpensive either.

Steve decided that he would have an order of “Carnitas Fries” which was described as “Mexican pulled pork, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.” It was listed at $15.50 and it was served on crispy French Fries. It was quite large, and there was ample guacamole as well as the pulled pork. Steve took almost half of it home for lunch tomorrow.

I fluctuated between the Shrimp Burrito, sustainable grilled shrimp, rice, black beans, salsa fresco, cheese and Verde Chipotle sauce ($13.50) and the Shrimp Enchilada, which was listed as “Sustainable grilled shrimp, cheese and red sauce” for $16. I chose the Burrito, which was large, delicious, and a little bit spicy. There is a salsa bar available to the diners, and I really did not need to use any more salsa because what it was cooked with was more than adequate. I also took a great deal home for lunch for the next day.

In addition to the regular menu, Johnny Manana’s also has a drink menu, which consisted of 3 margarita’s; Michelada, Bloody Mary, Johnny’s on the Beach, Pina Colada’s, Coronarita, Moscow Mule and Paloma. Steve and I decided to order the “Mexican Candy Margarita” which was made with Agave, Triple Sec, Lime, Watermelon Puree, Topatio, Chamay and Tajin Rim. It was $11 and although it was very tasty, it did not taste like a margarita. (Perhaps that is good!)

Over all the meal was very tasty; we both enjoyed all that we ordered BUT there were some down sides. Let me tell you about them so you are aware of them.

The food was served on parchment paper. Usually there is nothing wrong with that BUT as the paper got wet it gathered the liquid, and several times while cutting into my burrito the paper also tore and ended up on the underside of the burrito. I needed to remove it, usually with my fingers. The paper is unnecessary, and actually spoiled the meal for me.

But … it did not spoil it as much as the constant swatting of flies as both Steve and I tried to eat our meals. The flies were all over – big ones, little ones, tiny ones, etc. They were on the food, in the food, on the plate, etc., and we spent a great deal of time swatting them away. I am not sure what the answer to this problem is other than keeping the doors closed, but it was annoying and, in a way, upsetting because it was continual. Every time Steve or I left our table to go to the salsa table one of us had to stand guard to swat at the flies that were landing on the meal. One fly was so small it looked like a flea.

So overall, again, I would say that the food was quite tasty. The drink was different, and I would not order it again, but that would not stop me from ordering a different one. The cost of the meal was more than I expected – $67 and I left an additional tip. I know that all restaurants have raised their prices but I am not sure that I would go back to this one soon. Yes, it was good – but…..

And I have to say that the attitude shown me when I said I was taking a menu that I would be returning left much to be desired. He told me that he could not let me take it; that he only had a few. I told him I would return it “tomorrow,” but that was not approved. I have not experienced that attitude before, and it did not leave a pleasant feeling. But I must reiterate again that the food was good; the over-all ambience left something to be desired.