San Diego City Officials Are Gambling With Our Neighborhoods by Allowing Dense Development in High-Risk Urban Fire Zones

Imagine being awaken by the smell of smoke in the dead of night. You look out your window and see flames coming toward your home. You get up, quickly dress, herd your family members and pets to the car, and grab what few possessions you can on your way out.
You reach the only exit road, where you’re met with gridlock. Cars aren’t moving, because hundreds of high-density housing units have been added to your neighborhood, without roads being added or even widened. And because all these new rental units have been allowed to be built without on-premise resident parking, the streets are lined with parked cars, making it impossible to get around the line of traffic. Worse yet, the city has just reduced the main thoroughfare to one lane in each direction to create bike lanes.
This isn’t merely an imagined scenario, but rather a probable disaster in the making if the City of San Diego continues its push for high-density housing and dense ADU development in high-risk fire zones, particularly on or near our many canyons.
San Diego’s unique topography sets the stage for damaging wildfires, given the amount of overgrown vegetation that has been fed by our heavy winter rains and neglected by city maintenance crews. Flammable vegetation on steep canyon slopes burns faster upward, and many older neighborhoods sit at the top of these canyons.
The 1985 Normal Heights fire, which destroyed 76 houses and damaged 57 more, burned over 300 acres before crews were able to get it under control. Flames raced up the canyon from Mission Valley so quickly, they overtook the neighborhood like one giant explosion.
The inferno that just unfolded on Maui, killing more than 100 people and counting, should be a major wakeup call to San Diego city officials, who have turned a blind eye to the real-life implications of cramming thousands of high-density housing units into our urban high-risk fire zones. Fire-Rescue Department officials so far have been absent from community plan update meetings and city council meetings, where concerns about fire safety often have been raised.
The fear of a pending wildfire disaster is especially high among residents of University City, one of the many local communities currently going through a community plan update. The city has proposed adding 32,500 housing units to its existing 27,000 to accommodate another 80,000 residents within its small, 7.348-square-mile footprint, despite the latest regional forecast by the San Diego Association of Governments that reports that the entire San Diego region is expected to have just 40,000 more people than it has today by the year 2060.
Residents of the single-family neighborhoods in south University City have good reason to feel particularly vulnerable, since they are surrounded on all sides by Rose and San Clemente canyons and unmaintained open space. The city has proposed to considerably up-zone both shopping centers as well as other commercial properties along Governor Drive to accommodate high-density apartment buildings, while also reducing Governor Drive to one lane in each direction to provide bike lanes for the handful of bicyclists that would use them.
With Governor Drive being the only escape route, evacuating south University City in the event of a wildfire would be catastrophic and possibly fatal to the thousands of families living there.
Lack of substantial water pressure was a known factor in the Maui disaster, just as it was in the Normal Heights fire. How can our city officials expect water pressure to be sufficient in neighborhoods where so many new rental units are being built, without adding the infrastructure needed to support the increased population?
When the nation’s No. 1 and N. 4 property and casualty insurance companies, State Farm and Allstate, confirmed that they would stop issuing new home insurance policies in California, it might have come as a shock but shouldn’t have been a surprise. Insurers have been retreating from high-risk, high-loss markets for years after catastrophic events. The exodus is yet another sign of the impact that climate change is having in the state.
In San Diego, it’s predicted we will have wetter winters causing more vegetation overgrowth, followed by more intense heat waves and droughts. More wildfires can be expected.
Where is the logic in cramming more high-density apartment buildings and bonus ADUs in single-family neighborhoods that fall within high-risk fire zones? More, where is the concern for the protection and safety of residents’ lives?
Our City of San Diego government officials are playing with fire, with nary a thought to the enormous risk.
Bonnie Kutch is a resident of and homeowner in south University City; founder of UC Neighbors for Responsible Growth, aka UC PEEPS; and founder of San Diegans for Responsible Growth.
In 2010, the San Diego Office of the City Auditor did a “Performance Audit
of the Fire Prevention Activities Within the City of San Diego” and found “Significant Opportunities for Improvements Exist to Mitigate the Risk of
Loss of Life and Property Resulting from Fire.” Most of the recommendations in that Audit never came to fruition or did so only briefly. (https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/11-006.pdf)
In July of this year, the City Auditor published another such report (https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/24-01_performance_audit_of_the_citys_brush_mgmt_city_owned_land.pdf) concluding that “The City lacks comprehensive brush management oversight, causing inconsistent and potentially ineffective brush management efforts by some departments with significant amounts of land in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones.” The report says:
1. Fire-Rescue Does Not Proactively Monitor or Inspect City-Owned Land for Compliance with Brush Management Regulations.
2. Fire-Rescue does not maintain a comprehensive list of City-owned lands subject to brush management regulations.
3. The lack of coordination and oversight has resulted in inconsistent brush
management efforts on City-owned land in Very High Fire Hazard Severity
Zones.
4. Fire-Rescue acknowledged that its involvement in
monitoring brush management on City-owned lands has been
limited due to resource and staffing constraints. Therefore, with
limited resources available, the department has prioritized proactive
inspections of private property.
5. While this approach may help reduce wildfire risk, it is not
sufficient to meet the City’s Municipal Code requirements to conduct brush management on City-owned lands.
Also, many of the problems identified in the 2010 Audit persist in the 2023 Audit.
Meanwhile, Eric Dargan, San Diego’s Chief Operating Officer, responded on July 13, 2023, agreeing with the Audit findings. However, Mr. Dargan accepted the Audit recommendations “contingent upon the availability of resources.” Further, most of the recommendations would be considered, analyzed, reviewed, etc. in fiscal year 2024 with the target of “Fiscal Year 2025 for any budget requests” or “Fiscal Year 2025, contingent upon resource allocation.” This means it is unclear when, or even if, these recommendations would be executed, since they are contingent upon funding.
Bottom line, there is no firm commitment of any additional funds to make brush management or proactive fire prevention as recommended by the July 2023 Audit a priority for the City of San Diego at any point. The City found the funds to buy 101 Ash Street, but cannot commit to funding brush management on City-owned lands as required by Municipal Code! These priorities do not reflect the best interests of the residents of San Diego, for whom safety is paramount.
At the same time the City is shirking its brush management responsibilities in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones (VHFHSZs), the Development Services Department continues to issue building permits adding excessive housing density in these same high risk fire zones via the ADU Bonus Program and Complete Communities. There should be a moratorium on building permits in VHFHSZs, especially for such high-density housing, until such time that the City is fully caught up with brush management in these areas, establishes realistic evacuation plans for the large numbers of new residents (many intended to be without cars), and ensures there is adequate water pressure for purposes of extinguishing fires at each of these sites.
No one wants a repeat of the 1985 Normal Heights fire, but that is what we are facing without responsible brush management, realistic evacuation plans and adequate water supplies and pressure for fire abatement. Fires in Maui, Washington State, Canada, Tenerife and Greece should be ample warning. It is time for the Mayor and City Council to make the health and safety of current San Diego residents their top priority!