San Diego City Officials Are Gambling With Our Neighborhoods by Allowing Dense Development in High-Risk Urban Fire Zones

By Bonnie Kutch

Imagine being awaken by the smell of smoke in the dead of night. You look out your window and see flames coming toward your home. You get up, quickly dress, herd your family members and pets to the car, and grab what few possessions you can on your way out.

You reach the only exit road, where you’re met with gridlock. Cars aren’t moving, because hundreds of high-density housing units have been added to your neighborhood, without roads being added or even widened. And because all these new rental units have been allowed to be built without on-premise resident parking, the streets are lined with parked cars, making it impossible to get around the line of traffic. Worse yet, the city has just reduced the main thoroughfare to one lane in each direction to create bike lanes.

This isn’t merely an imagined scenario, but rather a probable disaster in the making if the City of San Diego continues its push for high-density housing and dense ADU development in high-risk fire zones, particularly on or near our many canyons.

San Diego’s unique topography sets the stage for damaging wildfires, given the amount of overgrown vegetation that has been fed by our heavy winter rains and neglected by city maintenance crews. Flammable vegetation on steep canyon slopes burns faster upward, and many older neighborhoods sit at the top of these canyons.

The 1985 Normal Heights fire, which destroyed 76 houses and damaged 57 more, burned over 300 acres before crews were able to get it under control. Flames raced up the canyon from Mission Valley so quickly, they overtook the neighborhood like one giant explosion.

The inferno that just unfolded on Maui, killing more than 100 people and counting, should be a major wakeup call to San Diego city officials, who have turned a blind eye to the real-life implications of cramming thousands of high-density housing units into our urban high-risk fire zones. Fire-Rescue Department officials so far have been absent from community plan update meetings and city council meetings, where concerns about fire safety often have been raised.

The fear of a pending wildfire disaster is especially high among residents of University City, one of the many local communities currently going through a community plan update. The city has proposed adding 32,500 housing units to its existing 27,000 to accommodate another 80,000 residents within its small, 7.348-square-mile footprint, despite the latest regional forecast by the San Diego Association of Governments that reports that the entire San Diego region is expected to have just 40,000 more people than it has today by the year 2060.

Residents of the single-family neighborhoods in south University City have good reason to feel particularly vulnerable, since they are surrounded on all sides by Rose and San Clemente canyons and unmaintained open space. The city has proposed to considerably up-zone both shopping centers as well as other commercial properties along Governor Drive to accommodate high-density apartment buildings, while also reducing Governor Drive to one lane in each direction to provide bike lanes for the handful of bicyclists that would use them.

With Governor Drive being the only escape route, evacuating south University City in the event of a wildfire would be catastrophic and possibly fatal to the thousands of families living there.

Lack of substantial water pressure was a known factor in the Maui disaster, just as it was in the Normal Heights fire. How can our city officials expect water pressure to be sufficient in neighborhoods where so many new rental units are being built, without adding the infrastructure needed to support the increased population?

When the nation’s No. 1 and N. 4 property and casualty insurance companies, State Farm and Allstate, confirmed that they would stop issuing new home insurance policies in California, it might have come as a shock but shouldn’t have been a surprise. Insurers have been retreating from high-risk, high-loss markets for years after catastrophic events. The exodus is yet another sign of the impact that climate change is having in the state.

In San Diego, it’s predicted we will have wetter winters causing more vegetation overgrowth, followed by more intense heat waves and droughts. More wildfires can be expected.

Where is the logic in cramming more high-density apartment buildings and bonus ADUs in single-family neighborhoods that fall within high-risk fire zones? More, where is the concern for the protection and safety of residents’ lives?

Our City of San Diego government officials are playing with fire, with nary a thought to the enormous risk.

Bonnie Kutch is a resident of and homeowner in south University City; founder of UC Neighbors for Responsible Growth, aka UC PEEPS; and founder of San Diegans for Responsible Growth.