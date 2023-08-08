Slavery Was a Sin Against Humanity

by Ernie McCray

There’s an unsound

idea going around

that slavery

benefited those held in bondage

by giving them the opportunity

to learn trades

like blacksmithing

and carpentry

and whatnot.

And in some places

there are intentions to teach this sham

about slavery being a “Job Skills Program”

to our children

when the reality is it

was at its core

and at the far ranges of its periphery

a sin against humanity,

a picture of raw brutality:

people subjected to

rape and torture and lashings

and mutilations

for reasons like going to the fields late

or working at a slow pace

or running away,

an environment wherein

loved ones could, on a whim,

based on a slave-owner’s economic needs,

be snatched away from their families

like the cotton fibers being separated from the seeds

of a day’s pickings in a cotton gin,

never to be seen or heard from again.

But there are lessons

to be learned

from this sad chapter

in American History,

stories about how,

in spite of the brutal ways

they were treated,

enslaved folks, on the whole,

didn’t let their situation destroy their souls,

as their will to survive

is something glorious to behold,

their quest to become free

sought constantly and boldly,

filled with songs

featuring calls and responses

that might include

secret messages

warning them of dangers

they might face when they rebelled

or information regarding

routes to take

to where freedom awaits,

and the spirit of those days

have been kept alive and well

for centuries

by their Black descendants

and by allies

composed of other ethnicities,

a pursuit that eternally

has faced fierce opposition.

If such truths

were revealed in our schools

with heartfelt guidance,

our children could

see the need

for their generation

to correct

the sins of our nation’s past

and continue along a path

leading to what people who were enslaved

always had in mind:

the creation

of a better more equitable life

for all our nation’s citizens.

A history, based on lies,

can’t help them

complete such a mission.

the fact that you felt compelled to write this really shows a shameful moment in our history. Who would have thought that some are defending slavery at this late date?