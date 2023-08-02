Finally! Trump Indicted for His Coup Attempt – This Is the ‘Most Important Criminal Prosecution in American History’

Finally, the Department of Justice has indicted Trump for his coup attempts, which included of course the armed insurrection and attack on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021. The indictments also cover his and his cronies’ other efforts to overturn the election in various states.

No where in the indictment is the word “coup,” but we know what he did — we witnessed it on live television.

It was a federal grand jury that indicted Trump on Tuesday, August 1, for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. He is charged with four counts:

conspiracy to obstruct

obstructing an official proceeding — the same charges brought against many of the hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants —

conspiracy to defraud the United States and

conspiracy to violate the right to vote.

Six unnamed co-conspirators were also indicted. The Washington Post reports that they are very likely to be:

Rudy Giuliani,

John Eastman- a trump lawyer

Sydney Powell, a trump lawyer

Justice Department official) Jeffrey Clark and

Trump-aligned attorney Kenneth Chesebro.

The sixth co-conspirator, a political consultant, isn’t so clearly identifiable.

NOTE: There is a Balboa Park “Not Above the Law – Trump Indictment Rapid Response Rally”, Thursday, August 3 at 5:30 – 7pm. More below.

New York Magazine calls Trump’s indictment “The Most Important Criminal Prosecution in American History.” Ankush Khardori wrote:

Two and a half years ago, Americans of good conscience watched in horror as thousands of supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted law-enforcement officers, and attempted to prevent the peaceful transition of power after he decisively lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. The Justice Department has since criminally charged more than 1,000 people for their conduct that day, but on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith finally added to the long list Trump himself, the person most responsible as a political, moral, and practical matter for the violent and outrageous attack on our democracy that day.

Trump’s indictment in Washington, D.C., is a watershed moment for our country, and it sets in motion the most important criminal prosecution in the nation’s history. The situation is all the more notable because the case is set against the backdrop of an election that may once again pit Biden against Trump — a campaign that could ultimately turn out, in a very real sense, to be about whose administration will send their opponent to prison.

The indictment technically contains four counts, but it tells a single and remarkable story about how Trump “lost the 2020 election” but “was determined to remain in power,” so he “spread lies” about pervasive election fraud that had supposedly robbed him of his rightful victory. His purpose “was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud to obstruct the federal government function by which those results are collected, counted, and certified.”

The means by which Trump allegedly did this will be familiar to anyone who closely followed last summer’s January 6 hearings in Congress: Trump pressured state election officials to ignore their election results and assign their electoral votes to Trump despite his loss, participated in organizing “fraudulent slates” of pro-Trump electors in seven states he lost to Biden, worked with the Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to try to enlist the DOJ in his effort, lobbied Vice-President Mike Pence to throw the election to him in the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, and continued to pressure members of Congress to help overturn the election, even while the Capitol was under siege by his supporters. In fact, with one important exception, the indictment broadly tracks the opening statement that Liz Cheney, the January 6 committee vice-chair, made in the committee’s first hearing last summer, in which she argued that Trump “oversaw a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the 2020 election and prevent the transition of presidential power.”

Rally Thursday at 5:30pm in Balboa Park at the corner of President’s Way and Pan American Road, by the Comic-Con Museum.

People across the nation are demanding accountability for his criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the violent attack on our country on January 6th, 2021.

Participants at the event will send the message that a criminal indictment upholds a bedrock principle of our country: No One Is Above The Law – not even former presidents of the United States. The rally will be held at 5:30 pm Pacific Time on the day Trump is arraigned on charges resulting from Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

For info contact Angela Benson 619-318-4834