The San Diego Police Union’s Misleading Attack Ads Against Montgomery Steppe in Special County Board Election

by Jill Castellano / inewsource / July 31, 2023

Law enforcement unions have funneled more than $160,000 into the upcoming San Diego County Board of Supervisors special election, propagating misleading advertisements that paint the race’s most high-profile candidate as a threat to public safety.

The election on Aug. 15 will replace former District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who stepped down following sexual assault allegations, and play a key role in turning the tide of the five-person board, which is now split between Republicans and Democrats. The board manages billions of dollars in public funds and helps oversee county operations, including the work of the Sheriff’s Department.

Candidate Monica Montgomery Steppe, now the San Diego City Council president pro tem, has spent years advocating for criminal justice reform in the city, sparking backlash from the police. She supported the ban on officers’ use of carotid restraints and the creation of a new independent commission to investigate law enforcement activities.

Her efforts have rankled the San Diego Police Officers Association, which funded attack ads circulated to voters in recent weeks. The mailers make multiple incorrect statements about Montgomery Steppe, including a claim that she was forced to remove a “lie” about the homicide rate from her campaign materials.

“The characterization in that mailer is false,” county spokesperson Mike Workman said. …

The police union has spent more than $76,000 opposing Montgomery Steppe’s candidacy through digital and television ads, as well as research and surveys, according to campaign finance reports.

Another committee known as “San Diegans Against Crime,” sponsored by the Deputy District Attorney’s Association, produced mailers with nearly identical language and images to those created by the police union.

