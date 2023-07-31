Point Loma Summer Concert: the 60’s

Recalling an Era

By Anne Kegley

Mick (could it be ?) prances onto the stage to a sea of cheering fans. The Rolling Stones took the stage and the crowd went wild. He was just as brash and lean and animated as the original. The band gave a lively rendition of favorite hits.

The Beatles had just given a rocking performance of their great oldies. I sang along with loud abandon, drowned out by the rest of the audience, because we all knew the words. The appearance of the Beatles brought roars and applause. The stage front dance area gave way to twist and shout fans . Ringo was especially convincing.

The 60’s oldies energized several thousand fans at Point Loma Community Park Friday night. People of all ages filled the baseball fields with their blankets and beach chairs on the grass.

It was festive, peaceful, and friendly. Plenty of food. Some people set up their own buffet table for their group. It was a giant picnic for neighbors, friends and family. You can buy meals and snacks as well. There is always a weekly specialty, one week tacos and Portuguese coconut tarts, this week Philly cheesesteaks.

There was plenty of room for dancing in front of the stage, from windmilling toddlers to precision jitterbug couples.

Every Friday in July and August this year the theme is “Music Through the Decades”. Two more to go, a 70’s disco night August 4, and an 80’s Journey tribute band, August 11.

Finding parking in adjacent neighborhoods nearby is easy, as there is a come-and-go schedule during the evening. A safe street crossing is set up at the park entrance.

The Point Loma Summer Concert series ( free!) always opens with a junior band at 5:30 pm with the main band on at 6:15 pm. Members of junior bands must be 18 or under to participate.

I thought, okay, should be interesting. I had visions of slightly off tune numbers and awkward startups. But no. Even the eight year old emcee introducing the band made a flawless speech.

The junior auditions manager, whose name really is “DJ”, begins in the spring to select the best young performers. DJ told me the youngest band that ever made the cut were all ten years old.

The guitarists of the Dogtown Juniors from Point Loma High School set things on fire with their riffs, egged on by an energetic drummer. The enchanting Stevie Nicks voice of their female lead singer pulled it all together. It was an impressive and well practiced group. When they become famous, we can say we saw them first.

The Point Loma Summer Concert series relies on volunteers and charitable donations to keep things going. The organization actively supports music education in Point Loma schools. Anyone from the community at large is welcome to lend a hand.

Since 2001, the group has put on concerts, supported by volunteers from the Peninsula Lions Club, the Point Loma Association, Point Loma Rotary, the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and the MADCAPS (Mothers and Daughters Assisting Philanthropies).

Looking forward to disco night !