Hundreds Rally in Mission Valley Against Senate Bill 10 and Other Controversial Housing Policies

Hundreds rallied in Mission Valley on Saturday, July 29, in opposition to Senate Bill 10 and other housing policies of Mayor Gloria and the City Council.
Organized by the group San Diegans for Responsible Growth, up to 350 residents from neighborhoods across San Diego stood along Friar’s Road just outside the northeast section of Fashion Valley most holding signs that disparaged SB10. (The U-T reported “more than 100,” but clearly there were many more than that — but at least they covered the event on page A-2.)
The group, Neighbors for a Better San Diego, was also out in force. (They have a mailing list of 4500 and have been gearing up for the fight against SB-10.) The rally was from 11 am to 1 pm and people were still arriving at noon. At least half a dozen residents from Ocean Beach joined the rally. Besides the U-T, the Presidio Sentinel and CBS8 covered the protest, along with the OB Rag of course.
“Hey hey, ho ho, SB 10 has got to go!” Talmadge resident Paul Krueger yelled through a bullhorn.
The only politicians that showed were Tommy Hough, who recently ran against Kent Lee for city council, and Amy R, a far-right, anti-vaxxer who appeared with a handful of supports, who’s running for the vacant County Supervisor seat. Neither of the Democratic Party candidates for that seat showed.
As an aside, if Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe doesn’t step up and publicly oppose Senate Bill 10, she’s leaving the field wide open for the far right.
The controversial housing package will go before the city’s Planning Commission for the second time Thursday, August 3. The first time, commissioners decided they needed more time to evaluate the proposal.
San Diegans for Responsible Growth — a group uniting residents from various neighborhoods, especially those dominated by single-family homes — has been organizing rallies across San Diego in recent months against the city’s plan.
Bonnie Kutch, a University City resident and lead rally organizer told the U-T:
“We’re concerned residents who love their city, who don’t want to see it ruined. And what we are asking for very simply is a more sustainable, community-driven approach to adding affordable housing.”
Pacific Beach resident Brita Lindstrom told the U-T reporter that SB-10 is like taking a sledgehammer to neighborhoods. Uptown resident Patty Ducey-Brooks was quoted as saying:
“We’re facing a real serious problem of destroying our neighborhoods, one community at a time.”
She told the U-T reporter that she’s never seen people angrier, which is why she says they are coming together now to “ask our elected officials to consider the consequences of their actions. Our problem is they don’t want to listen.”
According to the U-T:
However, critics say SB 10 doesn’t solve the affordable housing problem like officials are touting, nor is it needed.
In 2020, SANDAG determined that the city would need to create 108,036 new homes by 2029 to meet the state’s demand.
Neighbors for a Better San Diego said that under the city’s current zoning regulations, it already has the capacity for nearly 175,000 new homes, a number they say will soon increase once the city completes pending community plan updates.
The group, which has also been organizing in opposition to SB 10, says current zoning already overshoots by an estimated 19 times the region’s needs, so changes would needlessly alter the feel of neighborhoods.
“This is not the San Diego we know and love,” Kutch said.
Planning commissioners have also expressed concern about the package, particularly with how SB 10 would be implemented. Chair Bill Hofman called the legislation “fatally flawed.”
If it is approved by the Planning Commission, the plan will go before the City Council for final approval.
The Planning Commission do-over on SB 10 is Thursday, August 3rd at 9 AM and the Agenda has been posted.
It’s time to make your opinion known!
BEFORE THURSDAY: Use the PUBLIC COMMENT WEBFORM to get your opinion into the Planning Commission record no later than 7 am on Thursday, August 3rd.
To use the public comment webform:
• To go to the WEBFORM click here: https://www.neighborsforabettersandiego.org/so/0fOcPquf_/c?w=Sfio55oyCI7krBnDV4K2bnu5DkkqVZHgJAkXbhqt4vU.eyJ1IjoiaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuc2FuZGllZ28uZ292L3BsYW5uaW5nLWNvbW1pc3Npb24vYWdlbmRhLWNvbW1lbnQtZm9ybSIsInIiOiJjZWE0ZTU3ZC0yYmQ5LTRlMWItZWViOS0wOGUxM2RjY2UxNDciLCJtIjoibWFpbCIsImMiOiI5ODAwNGFkNy00NjA1LTQwMmQtOGI1NC02ZDBhZjViNjY5ZDIifQ
• Choose the meeting date: August 3rd, 2023
• Check “Agenda Comment,” then add: “Item 2 – HAP 2.0”
• Check: “In Opposition to Item”
• Check box if you would like to speak on the item during public testimony
• Type your comment (200 words or less) in the comment box —You can copy and paste our TALKING POINT(S) below if you wish.
THURSDAY, AUG 3rd Show up via Zoom OR in person at 9 AM
To attend by Zoom: https://sandiego.zoomgov.com/j/1612210047
To attend in person:
City Administration Building
202 C Street, 12th Floor
San Diego, California 92101
PLEASE NOTE: If you plan to cede (yield) time to another speaker, you must attend the meeting in person.
Feel free to use one or more of the talking points below, along with any of your own personal thoughts. The Housing Action Package includes many other land use changes, so please start your statement with: Remove SB 10
Talking Points
In response to the criticisms from the Planning Commission at the June meeting, the Planning Department has proposed different options to reduce the area exposed to SB 10, but they have not addressed SB 10’s fundamental flaws:
• THERE’S NO TURNING BACK! If SB 10 is implemented on a parcel in San Diego, IT CAN NEVER BE UNDONE.
• It would be irresponsible to implement SB 10 — it’s not needed. NFABSD calculates that San Diego has the allowed capacity to build over 2 million new homes, 19 times our projected housing need.
• No other city in California has implemented SB 10. San Diego shouldn’t be the first to try this unproven, unnecessary, and irreversible elimination of single-family zoning.
• San Diego’s SB 10 implementation ignores accepted design practices for “Missing Middle” housing.
San Diego’s SB 10 implementation allows buildings in residential neighborhoods that are:
• THREE TIMES the lot size
• Up to 14 units
• With minimal setbacks
• Up to 40 feet high
• Exceeds the density of most of San Diego’s apartment zones
• Development allowed to fill almost the entire lot
• No onsite parking requirements for the majority of eligible lots under the pretense that residents who live a mile away from ineffective transit won’t need cars.
• Drives up home prices by creating increased revenue potential for developers and investors, leading to higher rents and home prices.
• No requirements for homeownership (units can remain apartments forever).
• THERE’S NO TURNING BACK! — This is so important we listed it twice. If SB 10 is implemented on a parcel in San Diego, IT CAN NEVER BE UNDONE. EVER. It’s written into the State bill itself. It would be reckless and irresponsible of City leaders to implement SB 10 in San Diego.
Please share this email with someone you know in San Diego.
Neighbors For A Better San Diego is a local non-profit group of San Diego neighbors, community leaders, and advocates formed to protect & preserve single-family neighborhoods from overdevelopment. We need you!