Hundreds Rally in Mission Valley Against Senate Bill 10 and Other Controversial Housing Policies

Hundreds rallied in Mission Valley on Saturday, July 29, in opposition to Senate Bill 10 and other housing policies of Mayor Gloria and the City Council.

Organized by the group San Diegans for Responsible Growth, up to 350 residents from neighborhoods across San Diego stood along Friar’s Road just outside the northeast section of Fashion Valley most holding signs that disparaged SB10. (The U-T reported “more than 100,” but clearly there were many more than that — but at least they covered the event on page A-2.)

The group, Neighbors for a Better San Diego, was also out in force. (They have a mailing list of 4500 and have been gearing up for the fight against SB-10.) The rally was from 11 am to 1 pm and people were still arriving at noon. At least half a dozen residents from Ocean Beach joined the rally. Besides the U-T, the Presidio Sentinel and CBS8 covered the protest, along with the OB Rag of course.

“Hey hey, ho ho, SB 10 has got to go!” Talmadge resident Paul Krueger yelled through a bullhorn.

The only politicians that showed were Tommy Hough, who recently ran against Kent Lee for city council, and Amy R, a far-right, anti-vaxxer who appeared with a handful of supports, who’s running for the vacant County Supervisor seat. Neither of the Democratic Party candidates for that seat showed.

As an aside, if Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe doesn’t step up and publicly oppose Senate Bill 10, she’s leaving the field wide open for the far right.

The controversial housing package will go before the city’s Planning Commission for the second time Thursday, August 3. The first time, commissioners decided they needed more time to evaluate the proposal.

San Diegans for Responsible Growth — a group uniting residents from various neighborhoods, especially those dominated by single-family homes — has been organizing rallies across San Diego in recent months against the city’s plan.

Bonnie Kutch, a University City resident and lead rally organizer told the U-T:

“We’re concerned residents who love their city, who don’t want to see it ruined. And what we are asking for very simply is a more sustainable, community-driven approach to adding affordable housing.”

Pacific Beach resident Brita Lindstrom told the U-T reporter that SB-10 is like taking a sledgehammer to neighborhoods. Uptown resident Patty Ducey-Brooks was quoted as saying:

“We’re facing a real serious problem of destroying our neighborhoods, one community at a time.”

She told the U-T reporter that she’s never seen people angrier, which is why she says they are coming together now to “ask our elected officials to consider the consequences of their actions. Our problem is they don’t want to listen.”

According to the U-T:

However, critics say SB 10 doesn’t solve the affordable housing problem like officials are touting, nor is it needed.

In 2020, SANDAG determined that the city would need to create 108,036 new homes by 2029 to meet the state’s demand.

Neighbors for a Better San Diego said that under the city’s current zoning regulations, it already has the capacity for nearly 175,000 new homes, a number they say will soon increase once the city completes pending community plan updates.

The group, which has also been organizing in opposition to SB 10, says current zoning already overshoots by an estimated 19 times the region’s needs, so changes would needlessly alter the feel of neighborhoods.

“This is not the San Diego we know and love,” Kutch said.

Planning commissioners have also expressed concern about the package, particularly with how SB 10 would be implemented. Chair Bill Hofman called the legislation “fatally flawed.”

If it is approved by the Planning Commission, the plan will go before the City Council for final approval.