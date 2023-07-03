3-Story, 39 Unit Apartment Complex Proposed for Voltaire and Wabaska

The City of San Diego’s Development Services Depardment has just announced that an application has been filed for a permit to build a 3-story, 39 unit apartment complex at the corner of Voltaire and Wabaska Drive, at 4051 Voltaire Street. The plan also calls for 2 retail spaces in the mixed-used building, which sits on .7 acres.

The applicant is Morengo Morton Architects, Inc. Their website claims they’ve been around San Diego for over 20 years and specialize in coastal development and multi-family units. (The top individuals of the firm look like Hollywood character actors – I swear.)

The proposed site for the apartment complex is at a very prominent corner and currently holds the well-known high-end used furniture store, Karen’s Consignment Gallery. There are a few other businesses in the same building. Other businesses exist in that triangular shaped corner, and it’s not clear if they are included in the .7 acres.

If built, the complex would be across the street from another 3-story, multi-unit complex also mixed-use. It would complement the existing northside complex and assist in making that portion of Voltaire besieged by un-characteristic towering buildings, creating a tunnel-like affect. The new project would also join with the other construction activities happening within a block.

And of course, the same problems and issues that accompanied the existing structure would plague the new project – lack of parking, congestion, and insufficient infrastructure.

Here is the official Notice of Application: