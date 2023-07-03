3-Story, 39 Unit Apartment Complex Proposed for Voltaire and Wabaska

The City of San Diego’s Development Services Depardment has just announced that an application has been filed for a permit to build a 3-story, 39 unit apartment complex at the corner of Voltaire and Wabaska Drive, at 4051 Voltaire Street. The plan also calls for 2 retail spaces in the mixed-used building, which sits on .7 acres.
The applicant is Morengo Morton Architects, Inc. Their website claims they’ve been around San Diego for over 20 years and specialize in coastal development and multi-family units. (The top individuals of the firm look like Hollywood character actors – I swear.)
The proposed site for the apartment complex is at a very prominent corner and currently holds the well-known high-end used furniture store, Karen’s Consignment Gallery. There are a few other businesses in the same building. Other businesses exist in that triangular shaped corner, and it’s not clear if they are included in the .7 acres.
If built, the complex would be across the street from another 3-story, multi-unit complex also mixed-use. It would complement the existing northside complex and assist in making that portion of Voltaire besieged by un-characteristic towering buildings, creating a tunnel-like affect. The new project would also join with the other construction activities happening within a block.
And of course, the same problems and issues that accompanied the existing structure would plague the new project – lack of parking, congestion, and insufficient infrastructure.
Here is the official Notice of Application:
Another reason to say NO to SB10.
Just say NO to SAB10 or there will lots more of this.
That’s just great. Voltaire is becoming a tunnel for sure and not a thing is being done on the streets or infrastructure to support all of this.
I love the comment about the top individuals and had to check it out—-the guy on the left reminded me a bit of Tony Soprano and the guy in the middle looked like a WWE professional wrestler still wearing his warm-up jacket.
/s/ Chris Kennedy
This has “affordable” written all over it.
Just so you know, they were the architects for the condos on Abbot street near Saratoga that flooded a few years ago. Oops!
Ah, yes… good times!
https://obrag.org/2011/10/ocean-beach-planners-review-new-design-of-ocean-park-villas-for-first-time/
https://youtu.be/JmOsTPLtoX4
I bet it gets built before those traffic calming measures get implemented as requested by the PLCPB https://obrag.org/2022/12/peninsula-planners-make-traffic-recommendations-for-voltaire-st-and-nimitz-blvd-hear-holistic-promises-by-midway-rising/
A friend commented that Morengo Morton Architects were “the guys that built the Saratoga Park Condos on the beach (Told planning board they would be condos)….The ones that have the sunken garage that flooded twice… Destroyed the Lamborghini and other expensive cars… city had to pump water by lifeguard station for them for several years.”