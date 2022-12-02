Peninsula Planners Make Traffic Recommendations for Voltaire St. and Nimitz Blvd., Hear ‘Holistic’ Promises by Midway Rising

By Geoff Page

The main items of interest at the Peninsula Community Planning Board’s regular monthly meeting, Thursday, November 17, were traffic recommendations the PCPB is making to the city. These kinds of things usually prompt community interest because they affect driving on the peninsula.

Five items were listed under the agenda heading “Board Initiated Action Items.” Of these, items 2, 3, and 5 involved the traffic recommendations.

Item #2 – Review request by neighbors to install a stop sign along Voltaire at Bolinas or Soto.

Unfortunately, the agenda item was once again poorly written. It reads as if there was going to be a discussion, when it was really to vote on supporting a letter, already drafted, asking the city for a stop sign review.

The PCPB has a good website and there is a tab titled “Board Meetings.” It contains the agenda for each meeting and any documents that may be pertinent to the meeting. It is here where the letter about Item #2 can be viewed.

The first paragraph of the letter turned out to be its undoing with some of the board members. The letter describes problems with speeding on Voltaire and requests a stop sign to slow traffic where either Soto St., Bolinas St., or Guizot St. intersect Voltaire.

The problem is that traffic engineers, and several knowledgeable board members, know that stop signs are not intended to control traffic. While this may seem counter-intuitive, it is actually true.

The board approved the letter by a vote of 9 to 3, the no votes reflecting the knowledge of some board members about using stop signs to slow traffic. This was where the letter went wrong. This writer lives a half block down one of these intersecting streets and the idea of a stop sign is a good one for an entirely different reason.

There is currently no crosswalk between Ebers St. and Catalina Blvd., a bit of a stretch. The PCPB is trying to get an unnecessary crosswalk installed at Froude and Voltaire, with no traffic signal or stop sign. There is a controlled intersection a block away.

A stop sign at the top of the hill, where Bolinas St. intersects Voltaire, would be somewhat equidistant between Ebers and Catalina. Bolinas St. would be the best choice as it has the best visibility east and west on this road that also curves from Bolinas to Catalina.

Had the letter simply emphasized the aspect of providing a safe crossing on this long stretch of road, it probably would have received an unanimous vote. And, a crossing like this must have either a stop sign or a traffic signal. A three-way stop configuration would be the most practical solution. Midblock, uncontrolled crossings are not nearly as safe.

The letter also included a request to “install traffic calming measures and reduce the speed to 25 mph” on Voltaire. Board members, who are not on the subcommittee, asked what traffic calming measures the subcommittee meant. The subcommittee had no specific ideas and said they wanted the city to look at it and make recommendations.

With all of the emphasis on bike lane construction these days, traffic engineers are inventing lots of ideas for calming traffic. Lanes can be narrowed. “Bulb outs” are becoming very popular, here is a good description of those:

Bulb-outs, also known as curb extensions, extend the sidewalk or curb line out into the parking lane, which reduces the effective street width. Bulb-outs significantly improve pedestrian crossings by reducing the pedestrian crossing distance, visually and physically narrowing the roadway, improving the ability of pedestrians and motorists to see each other, reducing the time that pedestrians are in the street, and allowing space for the installation of ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps.

There are also speed “humps,” different from speed bumps in that they are wider and broader and better accommodate emergency vehicles.

Unfortunately, the discussion was mainly among board members because no one who lives along Voltaire, or in the area, spoke up. The Traffic & Transportation subcommittee based its letter on requests by local residents but none attended the meeting. If the city reacts to the letter, major changes could come to Voltaire, but hopefully not before there is a public discussion of those specific, proposed changes.

Agenda Item #3 – Review left turn at Nimitz and Rosecrans and request the city to review the intersection’s operation and potential solutions.

Once again, the agenda description did not clearly describe what would be happening. Another letter was already drafted by the Traffic & Transportation subcommittee, also posted to the PCPB website.

This letter is too detailed to do it justice here and should be viewed in its entirety here.

A Traffic & Transportation subcommittee member, who is not a board member, Paul Grimes, is credited with the detail in the letter. Grimes apparently spent a great deal of time observing and studying the intersection. He gave a detailed presentation of the ideas for improving what he and others believe is a badly engineered intersection. This is the same intersection that was remodeled by the city three years ago.

The letter can be viewed here:

A YouTube recording of the meeting is available here where Grimes goes through the details.

Since these ideas for changes affect a major intersection, anyone concerned should read the letter at least, and chime in. Whether the city decides to do any of the suggestions or not, no one knows. But, if they do, the time to speak up would be now. The board approved the letter with a vote of 10 to 2 so it will be going out.

Item #5 – Review and request traffic safety mitigations or lighting be installed at Nimitz right turn on ramp to head east West Point Loma Boulevard.

There was no letter ready for this item and no discussion. The issue is safety of the eastbound ramp to West Point Loma from northbound Nimitz. It has been the scene of accidents and drivers find it confusing. Anyone interested in this location can contact Mandy Havlik, chair of the Traffic & Transportation subcommittee, at havlikmandy@gmail.com.

Midway Rising

A presentation by the development consortium, Midway Rising, chosen by the mayor to redevelop the city’s Sports Arena property, was the next item of interest on the agenda.

Jeff Meyer, Jim Anderson, and Shelby Jordan presented on behalf of the development group. They explained that they would be providing:

2,000 affordable homes

8,500 new jobs

20 acres of parks

$7billion in economic benefits

16K seat arena

250,000 square feet of commercial space

A 200-room hotel

Union built and union operated

300/EA 3-bedroom homes

300/EA 2-bedroom homes

Everything will be rentals

The project is very holistic

The “holistic” word was used so often that anyone listening to their presentation just feels so much better for some reason.

The “park” acreage is an aggregate of a lot of broken up green areas throughout the development. There is nothing that resembles a large piece of land where sports of any kind could be played.

More detail about the proposed design can be found on Midway Rising’s website

Midway Rising spent a great deal of money to get Measure C, removal of the Midway area height limit, passed. They also contributed a large sum of money to the mayor’s election campaign. Frankly, the holistic comments rang “hollowistic” considering this group’s less than admirable behavior.

Project Review

The board heard and approved four projects.

One was to demolish an older 1,283 square foot home at 3043 Nichols Street to build a new 4,724 square foot home.

to build a new 4,724 square foot home. Another project was also a demolition of an existing home at 4675 Tivoli Street to build a 2,524 square foot home.

to build a 2,524 square foot home. The other two projects were cellphone tower upgrades on existing buildings, 3276 Rosecrans and 1475 Catalina Blvd.

All very routine projects, no objections were heard about any of the four.

