Reader Rave: A Proposal for the Redevelopment of the Ocean Beach Pier

By Michael J. Pallamary, PLS

We have an opportunity to make the OB Pier a world-class destination that will attract locals and visitors alike!

The design I have proposed will divide the pier into two primary segments. This concept will create two unique areas, one for fishing and the other for folks to sit and enjoy the ambiance of the water and Ocean Beach.

All too often, the pier can get busy when children and older adults comingle with fishing activities. People often visit the pier because they enjoy the views of the beach and shoreline and too spend time with each other. By installing an array of benches, (a good fundraising opportunity) folks can relax without the fear of hooks or fishing lines interfering with their relaxation.

This design will accommodate a restaurant at the end of the pier, elevated to be secure above the onslaught of waves. Raising the end of the pier will allow for a gravity flow sewer system back to the mainland. Restrooms can be placed at the entry to the pier where the surface can accommodate public art. The dual pier system will also add structural integrity to the design with cross bracing, assuring the structure will withstand heavy wave action.

The conceptual design can be modified to an oval shape creating an aesthetically pleasing configuration that can also be lit at night, creating public art. An open- aired dining area can be built at the end of the pier, adjacent to the restaurant, assuring diners they can enjoy their drinks and meals without interference from anglers and others. The “T” shape will allow visitors to fish and relax at the end of the pier.

Let’s make the pier a world-class destination and a favored spot for San Diegans!

Michael Pallamary can be reached at: WWW.PALLAMARYANDASSOCIATES.COM