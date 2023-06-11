It’s Official — Ocean Beach Pier to Reopen in July

It is official! The Ocean Beach Pier will reopen in July — this July 2023. Date uncertain. See this video by Charles Landon of a portion of Saturday’s pier workshop at Liberty Station.
by Source on June 11, 2023 · 0 comments
in Ocean Beach
