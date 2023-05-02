Reader Rant: ‘Don’t Use ‘Rodenticide’ to Control Gophers and Other Rodents at Robb Field’

By Anonymous OB Rag Reader

Recently, I read in the SD Union-Tribune about Robb Field’s maintenance and field problems.

Within those problems there may exist a fairly common sense solution to control the troublesome gophers and other rodents now creating unpredictable footing in the fields.

Introducing one or a few correctly sized and constructed barn owl boxes might do the trick.

Likewise Obceans need to ‘buy in’ and agree generally not to use “rodenticide” type poisons near these areas.

Having done just a modicum of online research, there are any number of alternative non-toxic methods to control rodents in a quicker manner.

And there are a number of knowledgeable people in our city having expertise with Raptors. But let’s not use rodenticide, as many of them fail to dispatch the rodents quickly.