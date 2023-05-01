May 2023 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are free unless otherwise noted.



Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Meetings May 13th, 20th and 27th Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

May 1st Monday 4:30 pm May 1st is International Workers’ Day of Action! Recommended by Unión del Barrio, Party for Socialism and Liberation – San Diego and many others. Join us at the Chicano Park Kiosk for an evening of building power with workers in SD. We will have powerful speakers from labor unions & movement organizations speaking on ongoing local struggles. Now more than ever, we must build across movements and connect our struggles towards a collective liberation. Unionized and non-unionized workers UNITE! More info: https://uniondelbarrio.org/main/may-1st-2023-international-workers-day-2023-power-in-the-hands-of-the-working-class-fighting-back-against-the-capitalist-offensive/?fbclid=IwAR3-_BKzHa1OHIHm6VXLeN70LYa06Q5IcxmRQL2MGyxTDYyOXPUJpnUDVic

May 2nd Tuesday 9 am – 11 am Miramar Landfill Bus Tour Event by I Love a Clean San Diego and the City of San Diego Environmental Services Metro Biosolids Center, 5240 Convoy St, San Diego 92111 This two (2) hour bus tour will give you a peek behind-the-scenes to find out what really happens when you dispose of waste and clear up the myth of throwing something “away”.

This event is available for City of San Diego residents ONLY. As a safety precaution, long pants and close-toed shoes are REQUIRED. A signed waiver will be required at the start of the tour. This tour is not recommended for children under 12 years of age. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Learn more and find waivers here: https://cleansd.org/event/miramar-landfill-bus-tours/2023-05-02/

May 2nd Tuesday 7 pm Torrey Pines & the Birth of San Diego’s Environmental Movement Event by San Diego Natural History Museum

Hosted in partnership with the La Jolla Historical Society, professional nature photographer Bill Evarts takes us on a photographic journey of the history and preservation of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. Bill is the author of Torrey Pines: Landscape & Legacy, featuring photographic images of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, often taken from locations never accessible to the public. Stop by the Museum store after the talk for a book sale and signing of “Torrey Pines: Landscape and Legacy” by Bill Evarts. Tickets are $9 for members of The Nat and La Jolla Historical Society, and $12 for non-members. This lecture is presented in conjunction with La Jolla Historical Society’s exhibition Rare Trees & Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines – San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation, on view February 10 – May 28. More info: https://www.sdnhm.org/calendar/

May 3rd Wednesday 11:00 am Organics Waste Recycling Webinar Event by I Love a Clean San Diego The City of San Diego’s new curbside organics waste recycling program is here! Join us to learn about mandatory organics waste recycling, what it means for the City of San Diego residents, and how to do it at home. Attend the live webinar to get your questions answered by a representative from the City of San Diego Environmental Services Department. Registration is required. Participants that cannot attend live are encouraged to register to receive the recording and additional resources. Thank you to the City of San Diego Environmental Services Department for sponsoring this event! More info: https://love.cleansd.org/event/organics-waste-recycling-webinar/e460751

May 4th Thursday 5 pm – 9 pm May is National Bike Month, promoted by the League of American Bicyclists and celebrated in communities from coast to coast. Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to give biking a try. Join us at Quartyard East Village starting at 5:00 PM. We will start gathering at 5:45 PM and depart for a ride around Downtown San Diego at 6:00 PM. When we return around 7:00 PM, enjoy music and festivities until 8:30 PM. More info: https://sdbikecoalition.org/event/bike-month-kickoff-2/

May 5th Friday – Benefit for LUMINOSITY. Winstons 7pm. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with LUMINOSITY; On Cinco de Mayo, the legendary guitarist Javier Batiz from Tijuana, Mexico will make a rare appearance in the United States at Winstons in Ocean Beach. Batiz influenced a nation with his guitar virtuosity, even inspired a young boy by the name of Carlos Santana. Also appearing will be SM Familia, one of San Diego’s premier Roots Reggae bands, playing a unique blend of latin, reggae and cumbia music. Friday – May 5, 2023; Show begins at 7:00pm at Winstons – 1921 Bacon Street. Proceeds from the concert will be donated to LUMINOSITY in partnership with Peninsula Alliance a 501(c) non-profit.

May 5th Friday 5 pm – 9 pm First Friday Night Market Event by Vegan in San Diego 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa 91942 Now located next to Claim Jumper! We’ll be celebrating the vegan lifestyle with all-vegan eats, sweets, drinks, goods, and music! Free! Open to all ages. No pets allowed. More info: https://veganinsandiego.com/ffnm/

May 6th Saturday Clairemont and May 20th Saturday La Jolla Solobee will have a display and native bee shelters available at these Garden Tours. Of the 20,000 species of solitary bees on earth, only seven species are honey bees. Most bees are solitary bees. These bees live alone, rarely sting and pollinate 30% of our food, but few people know about these bees. Many of the solitary bees are still not identified. Due to habitat loss and pesticide use these pollinators are in decline and need our help. Join us by planting a habitat garden, installing a SoloBee shelter and spreading the word about these gentle bees. More info: https://www.solobee.com/

May 6th Saturday 7 am Walk for Animals San Diego Event by San Diego Humane Society NTC Park at Liberty Station

Get ready for the best walk you’ll take all year! Join your fellow animal lovers and hundreds of furry friends to stretch your legs for a great cause! With our shelters at capacity and more animals relying on the San Diego Humane Society for help every day, the funds raised by the walk are more important than ever. Whether you participate in person or fundraise from the comfort of your home, you can make a huge difference for animals in need! More info: https://secure.sdhumane.org/site/TR/WalkforAnimals/2023WalkforAnimals-SanDiego?pg=entry&fr_id=1411

May 6th Saturday 5 pm – 7 pm Big Oil Resistance Tour El Centro Cultural de la Raza 2004 Park Blvd, San Diego 92101 Big Oil bullies are ripping off Californians, polluting our air and water, poisoning our communities, and setting us on a path toward climate destruction. Governor Newsom is talking tough on Big Oil, but we need him to truly move California beyond fossil fuels once and for all – by ending neighborhood drilling and halting all new fossil fuel permits. To get the Governor to act, we need to build our movement’s power.

This event is cosponsored by: San Diego 350; Youth V. Oil; Last Chance Alliance; 1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations; 350.org; Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments; Amazon Watch; APEN; CA Youth Versus Big Oil; California Climate Voters; California Nurses for Environmental Health & Justice; Center for Biological Diversity; Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment; Central California Climate Justice Network; Central California Environmental Justice Network; Climate Hawks Vote; Climate Health Now; Communities for a Better Environment; Courage California; Food & Water Watch; Fossil Free California; Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative; Friends of the Earth; Greenpeace USA; Let’s Green California!; Mothers Out Front; Oil & Gas Action Network; Oil Change International; Our Revolution; Patagonia; Presente.org/Alianza Americas; Romero Institute; Sierra Club; The Climate Center; Voices in Solidarity Oil in Neighborhoods (VISIÓN); Women With Bows More info and tickets: https://actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/big-oil-resistance-tour-san-diego/?source=%7Bsd350%7D&fbclid=IwAR1XP2MjQ9J6FnHf0UtpRGyCZSbpHrsrry9bNFRYTh0gfLzEx80DuyDVIkw

May 6th Saturday 10 am – 2 pm The Sustainable Hood Education and Career Expo Recommended by San Diego Green Building Council

Park & Market, 1100 Market Street, San Diego 92101 Connecting the community with institutions and organizations committed to the advancement of education, green jobs workforce development, and entrepreneurship development through sustainability practices. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/uplift_2023_05_06

May 6th Saturday 12 pm Voices of Our City Choir will be performing at Oceanside Pier Amphitheater & Beach Center as part of the Change Your Mind Mental Health Festival. Change Your Mind is a free, one-day event that focuses on creating and sustaining mental wellness through workshops, demonstrations, presentations, and hands-on experiences led by experts from Interfaith Community Services and the San Diego mental health community. Come experience wellness activities such as art therapy, live music, cultural dance performances, and more during this family-friendly event that welcomes all ages. https://www.interfaithservices.org/change

More info: https://www.facebook.com/VoicesofOurCityChoir/

May 8th Monday 4 pm – 6 pm ALTERNATIVES TO INCARCERATION (ATI)!! Recommended by Racial Justice Coalition San Diego County Administration Building 1600 Pacific Highway San Diego 92101 Room 302 Join us for this very critical Townhall More info: https://www.facebook.com/RacialJusticeCoalitionofSanDiego.org/?ref=page_internal

May 10th Wednesday 9 am – 12:30 pm CARB Public Workshop: Zero-Emission Appliances recommended by San Diego Building Electrification Coalition

Join this public workshop to provide input on California Air Resources Board’s planning for the development of zero-emission appliance standards. More info: https://sdbec.org/events/

May 11th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Green Marketing Integrity: Holding Banks and Businesses Accountable Event by North County Climate Change AllianceThe B Corp Banking Model – A Viable Framework for Sustainable Banking and Regenerative Business Practices. Please join us to hear from special guest speaker Lynne Marie Auzenne from Beneficial State Bank. Businesses, including banks, make bold and impressive claims when it comes to their commit ments to our communities and the planet. Greenwashing pays as consumers, particularly Gen Z, make decisions based on the ethos of businesses. We need to raise the bar for green marketing integrity. How can sustainable and ethical banking, and all business for that matter, credibly differentiate and signal trustworthiness and deep commitment to green practices? One model has been tested and adopted by over 6,000 businesses in more than 80 countries – B Lab’s Impact Assessment. We’ll explore this growing movement and how B Lab’s resources can be leveraged for almost any business to be greener and to communicate their commitment to people and the planet in context and with credibility. There is no charge for this online event, but you must register in advance. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1288835578399316

May 11th Thursday 5:30 pm – 8 pm Students for Economic Justice (SEJ) Mixer and Fundraiser Event by The Center on Policy Initiatives Hosted by SEJ Advisory Board members Kelly Mayhew and Jim Miller, at the home of Jerry and Julia Butkiewicz (in Del Cerro) Address will be provided upon RSVP. RSVP to join us at https://bit.ly/sej_mixfun $50; More info: https://www.facebook.com/CPISanDiego/

May 13th Saturday 10 am San Diego Animal Rights March Event by San Diego Vegan Activists 3201 Sixth Avenue San Diego 92103 We are expecting very hot weather, please DO NOT bring companion animals, pack plenty of water and prepare for an almost 3 mile march. We will be ending at The Northpark Vegan Food Popup. More info: https://www.kindheartcoalition.org/official-san-diego-animal-rights-march?fbclid=IwAR06ua3ff1kUKNzAvveF41mpGE_3-YRgRkZrdSPPJSbQtCD1LqGtXszXHhY#:~:text=THe%20official%20san%20Diego%20animal%20rights%20march%20May,liberation%20in%20San%20Diego%20and%20across%20the%20globe

May 13th Saturday 10 am – 1 pm. SD Fixit Clinic at Goodwill Industries 3663 Rosecrans Street San Diego 92110 We have been all too accustomed to the throw away lifestyle. If something doesn’t work, throw it out and buy a new one. Because of this behavior our landfills are filling at a rapid rate and electronic waste has become one of the largest pollution generators. So why not learn how to fix it?! Bring your broken, non-functioning things: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item. Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked. This is a family-friendly event: children are heartily invited! More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sd-fixit-clinic-at-goodwill-industries-registration-501075288677?aff=erelexpmlt

May 13th Saturday 9 am – 12 pm Work Party at Famosa Slough with San Diego Audubon Society 4285 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego 92110 Work party to remove invasive plants, maintain and improve trails, and take care of California native plants. More info: https://www.facebook.com/FamosaSlough

May 13th Saturday 8 am to May 21st Sunday 6 pm Event by San Diego River Park Foundation Multiple locations We are proud to partner with 20+ organizations to host a variety of FREE activities that celebrate the San Diego River as a cultural, ecological, and recreational treasure. Activities include hikes, beach clean-ups, bike rides, nature walks, educational opportunities and so much more. From Julian to Ocean Beach, and everywhere in between, San Diego River Days is our favorite way to get outside and celebrate OUR San Diego River! More info: https://www.facebook.com/SanDiegoRiver

May 13th Saturday 3 pm Amnesty International Group 137 San Diego. We have been around for 50 years and continue to meet monthly to write letters on urgent actions and plan our events. We’ll be holding in-person meetings on 2nd Saturdays of each month at 3 pm at Mazara Trattoria 2302 30th St. San Diego 92104 Will also occasionally hold virtual meetings with guest speakers on various human rights issues More info: http://amnestysd.org/meeting

May 14th Sunday 1 pm Mother’s Day march for justice and to save Friendship Park Border Field State Park parking lot. 1250 Monument Rd. 92154

It is heartbreaking to see how mothers aren’t allowed to visit and hug their children on Mother’s Day. Join us at Friendship Park to march against the 30ft walls that are being constructed that separate mothers from their children. ? We are faithful witnesses of the pain and heartache these mothers are feeling because of this barrier?Help us take a stand against this cruel injustice by joining us. More info: https://www.facebook.com/FofPark/ and https://www.friendshippark.org/action

May 14th, Sunday 11 am Seaworld Protest Event by Ellen Ericksen More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10227165885884493&set=a.1113747175380

May 20th Saturday 10 am – 11 am Green Living Tour – Encinitas Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation 137 N El Camino Real, Encinitas 92024 The Green Living Tour is a bi-monthly, one-hour tour at our home base in Encinitas that showcases sustainability in action. On the tour, our knowledgeable Eco Team docents walk you through our worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more simple, DIY, climate-friendly solutions. Find inspiration for your at-home sustainability projects, learn more about Solana Center and our programs, and meet other eco-stewards in your neighborhood! Tour is free with a $15 suggested donation. More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/green-living-tour-may-2023/

May 20th 10 am – 11:30 am Climate Community Circle: Cultivating Resilience Kate Sessions Park Event by Youth4Climate, Youth vs Oil, and the Eco Club Coalition 5115 Soledad Rd San Diego 92109 Join us to discuss sustaining your climate action, making connections, finding your place in the movement, and taking time to recharge! Invite your friends! This event is open to high school and college-aged youth: you do not need to be part of the campaigns to attend. Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair, a water bottle, and if you’d like, food to share! More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1489/?instance_id=496

May 20th Saturday 6 pm – 10 pm 90,s Fundraiser for Paddle for Peace Our 1st annual themed fundraiser is for folks to get dressed up in their best 90s inspired outfits and come boogie to some 90s music while making new friends and helping us raise enough funds to support our mission of diversifying our coastal spaces. Giveaways, games, food and raffle prizes. $20; Due to alcohol sales, this fundraiser is 21+ only. I D checks required at the door. More info: https://www.paddleforpeace.org/event-details/90s-fundraiser-party

May 21st Sunday 3pm – 8 pm ASC’s 7th Annual Fundraising Gala: Reflections of Resistance & Resilience Event by Asian Solidarity Collective United Domestic Workers 4855 Seminole Drive San Diego, CA 92115This fundraising gala is a celebration of seven years of rooted work towards collective liberation and our continued work of resistance and resilience within the communities we serve. This special event will showcase live performances including special guest speakers who will speak on the importance of supporting community-based organizations, solidarity, healing and transformation. A delicious dinner buffet with non-alcoholic refreshments will be served during the evening. Cash bar available. $30 – $75 More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ascs-7th-annual-fundraising-gala-reflections-of-resistance-resilience-tickets-598114405287?fbclid=IwAR3ih_JHwZxc4TVao1kHrKkZLKG9wA5U5OdIgfWQET4hrCoNJKvt2VWr_ng

May 22nd Monday 6 pm – 8 pm Community Forum: Competing Visions Of San Diego County’s Energy Future Event by The Protect Our Communities Foundation This forum will compare different clean energy approaches for our County to reach zero-carbon by 2045. The discussion will focus on impacts, implications, and trade-offs to ratepayers in the form of economic impacts, transmission projects, and the pros/cons of rooftop solar vs. utility-scale remote solar. The panelists will highlight voices from our Backcountry communities (Anza Borrego Springs, Valley Center, Jacumba, and Boulevard). Come out to hear local voices addressing local solutions for the least cost and least impact as we work collectively for our clean renewable future. More info: https://www.protectourcommunities.org/ info: https://www.protectourcommunities.org/

May 23rd Tuesday 3:30 pm – 5 pm Join AIA San Diego and The San Diego Green Building Council for a tour of the future Campus at Horton in the heart of downtown San Diego. Horton Plaza 324 Horton Plaza San Diego, 92101 In 1982, the Horton Plaza shopping center transformed San Diego’s downtown scene, bringing retail and public life back to the urban core. Now as San Diego is quickly becoming a tech, bio and R+D talent magnet, Campus at Horton is once again bringing that energy from the suburbs back to downtown. Free to members $20 for non members. More info: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/hortonplazatour

May 24th Wednesday 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm Build it Green Webinar: EQUITABLE HOUSING DECARBONIZATION Recommended by San Diego Building Electrification Coalition Build it Green, SV@Home, and Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County invite you to a panel discussion and mini workshop on equitable housing decarbonization for Affordable Housing Month. More info: https://sdbec.org/event/build-it-green-webinar-equitable-housing-decarbonization/

May 25th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7 pm Uniting for Transportation Justice Event by Mid-City Can 4305 University Ave. Suite 640 We will have small bites, Spanish interpretation, and speakers from different sectors of our Transportation Justice work! Join us for a discussion on the growing Youth Opportunity Pass (YOP) movement at the local and state level. Learn more about the different levels of advocacy supporting YOP. Speakers from SANDAG and Move LA More info: https://www.facebook.com/MidCityCAN/photos/pcb.6050980938270757/6050975664937951/

May 30th Tuesday 6 pm Threats to Elected Officials: What Can Be Done? Event by League of Women Voters Mission Valley Branch Library 2123 Fenton Parkway San Diego 92108 Eighty-one percent of local public officials say they have experienced harassment, threats and violence, per a 2021 National League of Cities survey. This has a chilling effect on people who might otherwise serve: “I think you’re seeing a lot of people choosing not to serve in public office anymore,” Keisha Lance Bottoms, former mayor of Atlanta, said in the report. What can we as citizens and League members do? What is the boundary between the First Amendment right to free speech and unacceptable harassment and disruption?

The League of Women Voters of San Diego will co-host an event at which Dr. Carl Luna (Professor of Political Science and Director of the San Diego Community College District’s and University of San Diego’s Institute for Civil Civic Engagement) and Rachel Locke (Director of the Violence, Inequality and Power Lab at the Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice) will present the results of their research and data on the experiences of local elected officials. After the presentation, attendees will break into small groups to discuss the information and brainstorm ideas for policy solutions. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/threats-to-elected-officials-what-can-be-done-registration-624481760757?aff=cal

To keep up to date on Women’s rights go to: Women’s March San Diego https://womensmarchsd.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchsandiego/?ref=page_internal

They also recommend the following groups: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women’s March, MoveOn, UltraViolet, ACLU, the Liberate Abortion Coalition, SEIU, NARAL Pro-Choice America, United State of Women, and MomsRising

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening….please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.