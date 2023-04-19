‘Through the Lens’ – A Photographic Family Legacy with Randy Dible – OB Historical Society — Thursday, April 20

Through the Lens, A photographic Family Legacy

Thursday, April 20, 2023, The Ocean Beach Historical Society presents: Through the Lens, A photographic Family Legacy, featuring Ocean Beach Photographer Randy Dible, at Water’s Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. at 7:00 pm.

Randy Dible’s family have been in the photographic and film industry for decades. They produced movies, photography, and film equipment. Randy will show the incredible creative work from generations of his family and himself including his surf photography.

All Ocean Beach Historical Society programs are FREE!