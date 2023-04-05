OB Planning Board Meets Tonight, Wed., April 5 and They’re Back at the Rec

The OB Planning Board meets tonight, Wednesday, April 5, at 6 pm — and they’re back at the OB Rec Center, 4726 Santa Monica Ave.

Much of tonight’s agenda is focused on important internal board matters, like certifying the results of the March board election, electing a chair, vice-chair, treasurer and secretary, and appointing members to the 3 standing committees (Project Review – the vice-chair usually chairs this, Transportation and Parks).

Plus, the board will review the application of Susan Booth to sit as a representative of District 3 and vote on her appointment.

Then, Brandon Weber from the Audubon Society will present an update on the work that has been going on at Dog Beach – San Diego River mouth.

Here’s the official agenda: