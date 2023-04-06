Luminosity Moving Forward With Drone Show, Call for Artists, Weekly Booth at Farmers Market and Benefit Concert

The LUMINOSITY committee’s effort to replace the annual Fourth of July Fireworks with a drone show and Festival of Light is moving forward.

With the Drone Show now secured, the committee has announced an Artist Open Call for Proposals. Artists are requested to submit proposals for installations that will be featured at various locations within Ocean Beach during the Independence Day celebration. Details can be found on the LUMINOSITY website. The deadline for submissions has recently been extended indefinitely.

Starting Wednesday, April 12th, LUMINOSITY will have a booth at the weekly O.B. Farmers’ Market. Volunteers will be available at the booth to answer questions regarding the event and accept donations to cover the cost of the drone show and the Festival of Light.

A concert benefitting LUMINOSITY, featuring Javier Batiz, a legendary guitarist from Tijuana, will be held on the evening of May 5th at Winston’s as part of their Cinco de Mayo celebration. Tickets will be available soon.

The following evening, Saturday, May 6th, a Tequila and Mezcal Sunset Tasting Fiesta will be held at a private residence above Sunset Cliffs. All proceeds will go to LUMINOSITY.

More information on fundraising events and volunteer or donation opportunities can be found here on the LUMINOSITY website.